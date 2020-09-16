Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE Officially Announced: What Are The New Features? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Apple is done with its second round of product launch this year following the WWDC 2020. The 'Time Flies' event saw a slew of new launches. Corroborating with the leaks, the company introduced the new generation Apple Watch series.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest entrant in the premium smartwatch segment and is packed with some new set of features and sensors. Not just the features, the company have played along with a new design and have launched multiple colour options to select from. Also, the company has announced the Watch SE.

Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE Key Features

The Apple Watch Series 6 brings a major design overhaul alongside the new features. The smartwatch features a Solo Loop design which is a stretchable band form factor. It will now come void of any clasp and one can just slip it on. The company bets on a better fit and an easy to wear design.

Now moving to the features, the Apple Watch Series 6 primarily focuses on the cardiovascular health of an individual. The smartwatch is packed with a new sensor which measures the blood oxygen levels directly from a user's wrist.

The watch is capable of measuring the blood oxygen levels with 15 seconds. To calculate the same, the watch uses red and infrared lights to read the blood colour and using an AI the results are shown. It runs on Watch OS 7 and also has the ECGand SPo2 monitors which are improved for better results.

The watch is compatible with a Health app which records some useful data such as sleep patterns. Also, the watch has enhanced always-on-display feature which is now said to be 2.5 times brighter for better vision under direct sunlight.

That's not it, the Apple Watch Series 6 also has new watch faces. The company has added GMT faces with multiple time zones, flag stripe face, and memoji face among others.

Moving to the Apple SE, it comes as an affordable smartwatch by the Cupertino giant. It has the Watch OS 7 user interface and uses the in-house S3 chip, under the hood. This smartwatch is also announced with the Solo Loop design as the Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE Price And Sale Details

The Apple Watch Series 6 is launched in multiple colour options including Red and is priced at $399 (roughly around Rs. 29,367). The smartphone will be available for sale starting in October. However, we don't know when to expect this watch in the Indian market.

The Apple Watch SE will also be available starting October priced at $279 which is around Rs. 20,535 in Indian currency. It is one of the cheapest Apple smartwatches yet.

