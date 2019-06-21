ENGLISH

    Astrum Launches Bass Barrel Speaker ST290 In India at Rs. 1,690

    Astrum, one of the leading technology accessories brand known for its advanced and intelligent solutions launches its ultra-portable 'Barrel speaker ST290',the latest in superior sound in India today. The speaker comes with a perfect mishmash of power and good looks, driven towards high performance to deliver surround sound in every direction.

    Astrum Launches Bass Barrel Speaker ST290 In India at Rs. 1,690

     

    Sporting the unique square barrel design along with a durable strap, the body is constructed of fibre with paper matte finish that makes it resistant to all the outdoor protection. The ST290 comes equipped with a dimension of 49.3 x 80 x 201mm and weight up to 0.43Kg. The Bass heavy Bluetooth Speaker, produces 3W RMS with distortion-free sound, that enhances low frequency sounds while sparking high frequencies for bold and dynamic treble with a heart thumping bass.

    "In the Competitive Audio Market, Brands are challenged to bring products that bring innovation and convenience to the users, differentiation than the available products in the rest. Astrum in sync with the same, launches ST290 designed with a very unique shape in a Barrel. The Speaker scores full on looks, and is value for money for its performance. In its category this is the only speaker available with such advanced features and at this competitive price", says Manoj Kumar Pansari - Chairman and Managing Director, Astrum India.

    Astrum Launches Bass Barrel Speaker ST290 In India at Rs. 1,690

    The speaker packs, a 1500mAh rechargeable battery which delivers up to 6 hours of Playback time. The speaker comes with multi-functional connectivity like BT/TF/USB and supports FM. The portable speaker also has media controls, volume controls on the side. Additionally in case of emergency the speaker can also charge your mobile phone same as power bank simply connecting USB to the speaker.

     

    The product is already available with retail stores near you and online at Amazon.

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
