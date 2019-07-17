Exclusive: Baseus Plans to Manufacture Products In India By 2020

ENGLISH

    After foraying into the Indian market, Chinese digital accessories firm Baseus is now planning to assemble and manufacture its products in the country. The company has also joined hands with Teleecare Network India (an Optiemus Group company) as its distribution and marketing partner in India.

    Sheding light on its future plans, the company spokesperson suggested that the company is importing its product from China for now, but by the end of 2020 Baseus is planning to set up an assembling unit in India.

    "In phase one all products will be imported from China but we are in the discussion that hopefully by the end 2020 certain products can be assembled and manufactured in India," Teleecare Network India, CEO, Deepesh Gupta told Gizbot in an exclusive interaction.

    As a part of its future roadmap, the company aims to set up 10 new stores in metro cities. The number will be expanded to 17,000 stores in 50 different cities by the end of 2019.

    "We are also planning set up 10 stores in metros through the franchise route, and expand our presence through 17,000 stores in top 50 cities by the end of this year," Gupta informed us.

    Meanwhile, Baseus will invest $5 million in brand building exercises this year. The company also aims to sell 4 million products.

    Furthermore, the company aspires to capture at least a 5-7 percent market share of the organized market by the end of 2020.

    Launched Four Flagship Products In India

    To kickoff the proceedings, the company has launched TWS Earpods, Smart 2-in-1 Dual Wireless Charger, Digital Display Power station - 30000mAH and Alexa enabled S17 Pro Wireless Sports Earphones.

    In terms of pricing, the Alexa enabled Wireless Sports Earphones will cost Rs. 3,999, while the wireless TWS EarPods will be available for Rs 4,499. The Dual Wireless Flash Charger costs Rs 5,499 and Digital Display Power station which comes with 30, 000 mAh battery will be available for Rs 6,999.

    Apart from flagship products the brand launched products in home and car accessories segment.

