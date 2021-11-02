Beats Fit Pro Are Nothing But Apple AirPods Pro For Sports-Enthusiasts News oi-Vivek

Apple's sub-brand Beats has officially launched their most feature-rich TWS -- Beats Fit Pro. As one can expect, functionally, the Beats Fit Pro is very similar to the Apple AirPods Pro with a change in design. As one can expect, Apple has cut some features from the Fit Pro that ensures that the AirPods Pro is their flagship offering.

The Beats Fit Pro skips on features like wireless charging, despite costing more than the AirPods 3. At $199.99, the Beats Fit Pro sits right in between the AirPods Pro ($249.99) and the AirPods 3 ($179).

Beats Fit Pro Available In Colorful Avatar

Unlike the AirPods, which only come in one color, you get a choice on the Beats Fit Pro. These are available in Beats Black, Beats White, Stone Purple, and Sage Grey colors with a matching charging case. One interesting chance on the Beats Fit Pro over the AirPods Pro is the fact that it uses a USB Type-C port instead of the lightning port for charging.

Just like the AirPods Pro, the Beats Fit Pro is also powered by the Apple H1 chip, which offers facilities like instant pairing with Apple devices, auto-switch from one device to another, and audio sharing between another pair of Beats or Apple AirPods.

The earbuds themselves last 6 hours on a single charge while the charging case can offer additional 18 hours of battery life. Unlike the AirPods Pro or AirPods 3, there is no wireless charging support on the Beats Fit Pro, which is a bummer. However, just like the AirPods Pro, they do offer active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode.

Apple-Made TWS For Android

Though you can use AirPods with an Android device, some of the features are only available when you pair them with an iPhone. Beats Fit Pro with support for the Beats app will let you use all sorts of features and customizations even on an Android smartphone. These will definitely give you a more in-depth experience of an Apple-made TWS on an Android smartphone.

As of now, the Beats Fit Pro is now officially available in India. Considering the price of the AirPods 3, the Beats Fit Pro is likely to cost Rs. 20,000, if they ever get launched here.

