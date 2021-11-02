Just In
- 6 min ago JioPhone Next Alternatives With Better Value For Money Proposition
- 9 min ago Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim Limited Edition Launched; Features Single Pocket For Flip Phone
- 28 min ago Infinix Note 11 Series India Launch Next Month; Will Go Official Alongside INBook X1 Laptops
- 40 min ago Tecno Camon 18i With Triple Rear Cameras Announced Silently
Don't Miss
- Finance GST Revenue In October; Second Largest Since Implementation Of GST
- Movies Kumkum Bhagya Star Pooja Banerjee Announces Her Pregnancy; Reveals How The Cast Of Her Show Reacted
- News IT Department seizes Rs 1,000 crore worth assets belonging to Ajit Pawar
- Education REET Result 2021 Declared For Level 1 And 2 Exams, Here’s How To Download
- Sports WWE Network to celebrate The Rock throughout November 2021
- Automobiles Hero Electric Crosses 50,000 EV Sales Figure For FY 2021/22 In Just 7 Months
- Lifestyle Can Extreme Exercise Increase The Risk Of Heart Problems?
- Travel South India - Ten Best Winter Destinations
Beats Fit Pro Are Nothing But Apple AirPods Pro For Sports-Enthusiasts
Apple's sub-brand Beats has officially launched their most feature-rich TWS -- Beats Fit Pro. As one can expect, functionally, the Beats Fit Pro is very similar to the Apple AirPods Pro with a change in design. As one can expect, Apple has cut some features from the Fit Pro that ensures that the AirPods Pro is their flagship offering.
The Beats Fit Pro skips on features like wireless charging, despite costing more than the AirPods 3. At $199.99, the Beats Fit Pro sits right in between the AirPods Pro ($249.99) and the AirPods 3 ($179).
Beats Fit Pro Available In Colorful Avatar
Unlike the AirPods, which only come in one color, you get a choice on the Beats Fit Pro. These are available in Beats Black, Beats White, Stone Purple, and Sage Grey colors with a matching charging case. One interesting chance on the Beats Fit Pro over the AirPods Pro is the fact that it uses a USB Type-C port instead of the lightning port for charging.
Just like the AirPods Pro, the Beats Fit Pro is also powered by the Apple H1 chip, which offers facilities like instant pairing with Apple devices, auto-switch from one device to another, and audio sharing between another pair of Beats or Apple AirPods.
The earbuds themselves last 6 hours on a single charge while the charging case can offer additional 18 hours of battery life. Unlike the AirPods Pro or AirPods 3, there is no wireless charging support on the Beats Fit Pro, which is a bummer. However, just like the AirPods Pro, they do offer active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode.
Apple-Made TWS For Android
Though you can use AirPods with an Android device, some of the features are only available when you pair them with an iPhone. Beats Fit Pro with support for the Beats app will let you use all sorts of features and customizations even on an Android smartphone. These will definitely give you a more in-depth experience of an Apple-made TWS on an Android smartphone.
As of now, the Beats Fit Pro is now officially available in India. Considering the price of the AirPods 3, the Beats Fit Pro is likely to cost Rs. 20,000, if they ever get launched here.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
19,999
-
12,720
-
16,375
-
22,000
-
9,000
-
26,035
-
19,167
-
18,999
-
28,077
-
20,911