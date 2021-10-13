Apple To Cut Down iPhone 13 Production; Global Chip Shortage To Blame? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhone 13 series have begun shipping worldwide soon after its release. However, the sales and shipping of the iPhone 13 models might soon drop. Reports suggest Apple is cutting down the production of the iPhone 13 series due to the global chip crisis. While Apple made it on time for the iPhone 13 launch, the company seems to be having trouble now.

Apple iPhone 13 Production Reduction

A lot of cars, smartphones, and other gadget manufacturers are having trouble with the global chip shortage. The crisis has knocked on Apple's doors, which is why the company is allegedly cutting down the production of the iPhone 13 series. A report by Bloomberg suggests Apple might cut down the production by as many as 10 million units of the iPhone 13.

Going into the details, the report states that Apple was expected to manufacture roughly 90 million units of the iPhone 13 models in the fourth quarter of 2021. However, Apple's manufacturing partners have revealed that the total number of units produced will be significantly lesser due to the shortage of components from Broadcom and Texas Instruments.

To note, the Apple iPhone 13 models use Broadcom AFEM-8215 front-end module and a Broadcom BCM59365 wireless power receiver. Additionally, the smartphones use Texas Instruments' display power management IC, array driver, flash LED driver, and dual repeater. These components are reportedly facing a shortage.

Apple MacBook Pro Launch: Any Shortage Here?

In other news, Apple has just announced the 'Unleashed' event, where the company is tipped to announce the next-gen MacBook Pro and AirPods 3. The Apple Unleashed event is scheduled to kickstart next week, bringing in a wider range of hardware. With the chip shortage crisis affecting the iPhone 13 models, it remains to see how it could impact the upcoming laptop range.

In the same context, popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple would cut its MacBook shipments in half due to component shortages. The chip shortage and the delivery delays have dented the overall sales of OEMs. With the holiday season coming around, this could further impact the sales and shipping.

