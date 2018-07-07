Belkin announces first ever power bank with MFi Lightning input

Belkin introduced its new BOOST CHARGE with Mfi which is Apple certified Lightning input. According to the company, this power bank will be the first in the segment to offer a Mfi certified Lightning input to charge up a bank. This can be a good news for Apple users because now they need not have to carry two cables one for charging the power bank and another to charge their devices.

The Belkin BOOST CHARGE comes with two output via two USB-A ports and an LED indicator to check the battery level along with a power button on top. It is a 10000mAh power bank with Lightning Connector. The device is available in black and white color options with a two-tone satin and glossy design.

The power bank is up for pre-order in the U.S with a price tag of $59.99 (Rs 4,130 approx), the shipment will start in early August. There are no details about the global rollout of the product.

On July 6, the company has introduced a suite of its most compact and fast-charging portable power banks. The new Pocket Power comes in 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh options, available in black. Featuring fast-charging capability and polymer battery cell technology, the new battery packs are lighter, thinner and equipped to charge multiple devices.

It will be available for purchase from later this summer for 5,000mAh - Rs. 2599/- and 10,000mAh - Rs. 3999/- at Amazon.in and Imagine Stores. Consumers spend five hours a day on their mobile devices, according to Flurry Analytics, and 90 percent of photos shared or stored online will be taken by a Smartphone, according to Deloitte.

Previously, the company announced the 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar adapter for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus. The device plugs into the Lightning connector, offering a way for users to simultaneously charge their iPhone and listen to music using 3.5 mm headphone jack devices. This adapter also allows for data syncing through the Lightning connector as well as microphone and remote control on the headphone jack.

Source