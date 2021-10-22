Belkin Introduces Multiple iPhone 13 Series Accessories In India: iPhone 12 Support Included

Belkin Screen Protectors

Belkin has launched new screen protectors for the iPhone 13 series. These screen protectors come with an anti-microbial coating and do not hamper the visual clarity of the display. On top of that, with every purchase, Belkin ships a screen guard applicator for free of cost.

The Belkin screen protector is available for the iPhone 13 mini (Rs. 2,499), iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Pro (Rs. 2,999), and the iPhone 13 Pro Max (Rs. 2,999). As there is a difference in the screen size and the notch size on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series, these cannot be used with the previous generation iPhones and are meant to be used with the exact model.

Belkin Magnetic & MagSafe Accessories

Belkin has also introduced a lot of new magnetic accessories such as the Belkin Boost Charge Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand, which comes in various color options with support for up to 7.5W of wireless charging on both iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series of smartphones. This product is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India.

Similarly, the company has also introduced Boost Charge Magnetic Wireless Powerbank in black and white colors. This device can be used with both iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series and costs Rs. 4,499, which makes it more affordable than Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack.

Belkin TWS

The BelkinTrue Wireless Earbuds are now available in India for Rs. 5,999 and are compatible with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series of smartphones. At the time of writing this story, the BelkinTrue Wireless Earbuds were available for Rs. 1,999 on Amazon, and they offer features like IPX5 rating, which makes them sweatproof.

Belkin USB-C multimedia hub is also now available in India for Rs. 9,999, which can be used with devices like the 4th Gen iPad or the newly launched iPad mini, or the iPad Pro with a USB Type-C port. You can also use this with any laptop that supports USB-C data throughput.

AirTag Accessories

Belkin has also introduced two new AirTag accessories -- the Belkin Secure Holder with keyring and Belkin secure holder with strap, and these are available for Rs. 1,399 in India. All these products will be available in India, and you should be able to grab these at a lower price during any sale season.