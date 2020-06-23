Belkin KAKAO And Friends Official Edition Fast Wireless Charging Pad Launched For Rs. 3,499 News oi-Vivek

Belkin has launched a new universal wireless charging pad dubbed Belkin KAKAO and Friends Official Edition in India. The product is officially available on Amazon for Rs. 3,499. The wireless charger is available in two colors with the popular Korean characters KAKAO and Friends sticker.

This wireless charger is based on universal Qi standard and supports fast 10W wireless charging using BOOST UP technology. It can be used to charge a smartphone or an accessory that supports wireless charging and there is an LED indicator that shows the charging status.

You can charge iPhones and flagship Android smartphones such as the Galaxy S20 series or even the OnePlus 8 Pro. Besides, it can also be used to charge accessories like the Galaxy Buds and the AirPods Pro.

The Belkin KAKAO and Friends Official Edition 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad has an interesting feature called FOD or foreign object detection that can sense if a foreign object such as a key or a coin comes in contact with the charging pad that could affect the charging process. In the case of FOD, the LED light changes its color from white to amber, indicating the same.

The product also comes with a two-year warranty. If you like collecting unique electronic gadgets, then the Belkin KAKAO and Friends Official Edition 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad seems like a good option that also serves a great purpose of wirelessly charging your smartphone. Depending on the product, the wireless charger offers a power out of 7.5W (for iPhones) 9W (for Samsung devices) and 5W (for accessories).

Though the product seems a bit expensive, the company is known for offering high-quality accessories and it is expected to last longer and it also looks cool on your desk, especially with the KAKAO and Friends sticker.

Buy Here

Best Mobiles in India