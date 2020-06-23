Just In
- 7 min ago Apple Translate App Announced With 11 Languages; Better Than Google Translate?
-
- 32 min ago Xiaomi Redmi EarBuds S Review: You Get What You Pay For
- 1 hr ago Realme XT Bursts In Flames While Charging: What Caused The Explosion?
- 2 hrs ago Realme Narzo 10A, Realme C3 Prices Hiked For Indian Market; Should You Buy?
Don't Miss
- Sports Shooting fraternity mourns Pournima Zanane's death
- Finance 3 Important Financial Changes For NRIs Returning To India
- Lifestyle 10 Must-Have Healthy Vegetables During The Monsoon
- News Patanjali's Coronil Kit price, when will it be available? How does it work?
- Movies Shooting Of Kumkum Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta & Other Shows Which Were To Resume, Gets Cancelled!
- Automobiles Rapido Launches The 'Rapido Store' — One-Stop Solution For Its Customers
- Education How To Write An Essay On International Yoga Day?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In Monsoon
Belkin KAKAO And Friends Official Edition Fast Wireless Charging Pad Launched For Rs. 3,499
Belkin has launched a new universal wireless charging pad dubbed Belkin KAKAO and Friends Official Edition in India. The product is officially available on Amazon for Rs. 3,499. The wireless charger is available in two colors with the popular Korean characters KAKAO and Friends sticker.
This wireless charger is based on universal Qi standard and supports fast 10W wireless charging using BOOST UP technology. It can be used to charge a smartphone or an accessory that supports wireless charging and there is an LED indicator that shows the charging status.
You can charge iPhones and flagship Android smartphones such as the Galaxy S20 series or even the OnePlus 8 Pro. Besides, it can also be used to charge accessories like the Galaxy Buds and the AirPods Pro.
The Belkin KAKAO and Friends Official Edition 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad has an interesting feature called FOD or foreign object detection that can sense if a foreign object such as a key or a coin comes in contact with the charging pad that could affect the charging process. In the case of FOD, the LED light changes its color from white to amber, indicating the same.
The product also comes with a two-year warranty. If you like collecting unique electronic gadgets, then the Belkin KAKAO and Friends Official Edition 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad seems like a good option that also serves a great purpose of wirelessly charging your smartphone. Depending on the product, the wireless charger offers a power out of 7.5W (for iPhones) 9W (for Samsung devices) and 5W (for accessories).
Though the product seems a bit expensive, the company is known for offering high-quality accessories and it is expected to last longer and it also looks cool on your desk, especially with the KAKAO and Friends sticker.
-
74,999
-
51,990
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,999
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
25,250
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
20,180
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
45,900
-
21,999
-
48,730
-
23,070
-
27,395
-
15,130
-
11,099
-
8,566
-
9,584
-
9,542
-
22,999