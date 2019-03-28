Belkin launches ScreenForce tempered glass screen protection for iPhone users News oi-Karan Sharma Belkin launched ScreenForce tempered glass screen protection for iPhone users in India along with a warranty of 2 years. All you need to know.

Smartphone accessories manufacturer Belkin unveils its ScreenForce Tempered Glass Screen Protection product in India for users of all iPhones, including the recently announced iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max.

Incorporating a state-of-the-art protective screen through a machine, Belkin's ScreenForce screen protection application system is a unique, first-of-its-kind system designed to apply Belkin screen protectors to devices with unparalleled accuracy.

This machine ensures that the protective layer is perfectly placed and aligned with the exact dimensions of the iPhone's screen, leaving no margin for errors. Belkin's Expert application by highly trained, certified screen care specialists ensures precision, with no misalignment and the final product, free of air bubbles.

"If you're going to spend hundreds of dollars on a smart device, it's smart to protect your investment. People tend to take protection and insurance for granted, not giving it a thought until something goes wrong. We recommend thinking about it before something happens" said Kartik Bakshi, Country Manager, Belkin India.

"We've listened to the market feedback on display coverage and overlay lifting, and made our new line of screen protection better than ever. We believe it's the best in the market," he further explained.

Until now, phone screen protection, for the most part, has been manually applied, which means that the final result is prone to human error, with a limitation in the accuracy of application. Belkin's ScreenForce screen protection allows application of the screen protector in-store with aid of the machine in just a matter of minutes, resulting in superior precision of application.

ScreenForce also happens to be a patented screen protection application system that won a CES Innovation Award and is offered as a complimentary service to all customers purchasing Belkin's high-performance screen protectors at authorized retailers around the world. Also, the end result of each installation is guaranteed to be bubble and dust free, even at the first attempt.

Each protective screen is precision-engineered for maximum coverage and greater accuracy. The protective screen is crystal clear, unbelievably smooth and comes with the premium feel that comes with Japan Asahi Tempered Glass.

Confidence in their product also means that the ScreenForce Advanced Screen Care comes with a 2-Year Limited Warranty that further adds to your peace of mind.

Separating Belkin's screen protection from the rest is a combination of a few crucial factors: the use of only premium quality materials; in-house engineering; applications that are original, unique and accurate; and the assurance of best-in-class warranties.

Smartphone users who wish to get their hands on the ScreenForce TemperedGlass Screen Protection can do so at Imagine stores in Bangalore and Chennai

The product is available at the following price-point:

ScreenForce TemperedGlass Screen Protection for iPhone 8 /7 /6 /6s/ 8 Plus/7 Plus: 2299INR

ScreenForce TemperedGlass Screen Protection for iPhone Xs/X/XR: 2499 INR

ScreenForce TemperedGlass Screen Protection for iPhone Xs Max: 2999 INR

During the conversation with Kartik Bakshi, Country Manager, Belkin India I got to know that the company is also looking forward to stepping into accessories like wireless headphones and more. I have also taken the demonstration of the screen protection machine. At first glance, it was very difficult to identify that it's a machine which will make your work easier than before, and delivers you the accurate implementation of screen protection. Do note that this machine is free for all the retailers but not for sale.