Blaupunkt Latest TWS Supports ANC And It Costs Just Rs. 2,499: BTW07 ANC Moksha News oi-Vivek

Blaupunkt, a german audio brand has launched yet another TWS in the Indian market, this time it is the BTW07 ANC Moksha. As the name suggests, the Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC Moksha comes with active noise cancellation support, making them one of the most affordable TWS earphones with ANC support.

The Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC Moksha TWS style in-ear earphones are powered by 10mm drivers, and the earphones are said to offer enhanced active noise cancellation even when the external noise or sound is around 30dB. To achieve the same, the company has incorporated two microphones on each earbud, which should help to improve ANC and even to deliver better audio quality over voice calls.

The latest TWS earphones from Blaupunkt use the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology, ensuring better range and audio quality. These earphones should also work with most modern devices such as smartphones and laptops with ease. The Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC Moksha TWS is also said to have a lower latency of 80ms, which makes them good for gaming.

The carry case or the external cradle of the Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC Moksha TWS comes with a 300mah battery, which is said to be capable of charging the earbuds over two to three times. When these earphones are used with around 50 percent volume, they are said to deliver 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Pricing And Availability

Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC Moksha TWS will be available in two color options, and the earphone is already on sale. You can buy the Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC Moksha TWS on Amazon for Rs. 2,499, which makes them one of the most affordable TWS earphones with support for active noise cancellation. If you are looking at alternatives, there are plenty of products from brands like Realme and Oppo.

As per the specs on paper, the Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC Moksha TWS seems to deliver a great balance of features for the asking price. Given the main highlight of these earphones is active noise cancellation, it entirely depends on how well the actual noise cancellation tech performs in the real world.

