Blaupunkt BTW Air Earbuds Launched In India With IPX5 Rating; Should You Buy?

Accessories like truly wireless earbuds, over-ear headphones, and so on have been steadily rising in popularity. Blaupunkt, a popular brand for audio accessories has launched a new TWS earphone that includes IPX5 rating making it sweatproof. The Blaupunkt BTW Air is now available in the Indian market and packs a couple of handy features.

Blaupunkt BTW Air Price, Availability

The new Blaupunkt BTW Air is available in a single black color option, costing Rs. 3,990. The new TWS earbuds will be available on Flipkart. With this price tag, the BTW Air is set to compete with similarly priced Realme Buds Air Pro, and so on.

Blaupunkt BTW Air Features

The Blaupunkt BTW Air earbuds offer HD sound embedded in an ergonomic design. The company claims the earbuds are lightweight and are made to fit all ear types. Like all TWS earbuds, the new BTW Air is also designed with touch-sensitive controls for all operations like play/pause music, answer/drop calls, and so on.

The battery of all wireless accessories plays an important role that determines the overall performance. The Blaupunkt BTW Air includes a 500 mAh battery case that claims offer up to 120 hours of standby time. The 6mm drivers pack 45 mAh battery each, which Blaununkt claims to offer continuous four hours of playtime. With the charging case, BTW Air claims to offer 15 hours of playtime.

Some of the other features include auto-pairing, Bluetooth 5.0, and support for Google Assistant and Siri. One of the prominent features of the Blaupunkt BTW Air is the IPX5 rating that makes it sweat resistant for all kinds of sports and outdoor activities. The in-built mic helps to manage calls, which can be answered via the touch controls.

Blaupunkt BTW Air Earbuds: Should You Buy?

The TWS earbuds market globally is crowded by several manufacturers, including smartphone developers. In this context, Blaupunkt is a popular brand that emphasizes audio accessories. The new Blaupunkt BTW Air with a price tag above Rs. 3K might be slightly expensive for many. However, the IPX5 rating and the comfortable design might make it worth the price tag.

