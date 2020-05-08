Exclusive: Audio Products To Receive 10 Percent Price Cut Post Lockdown -- CEO Blaupunkt India News oi-Vivek

E-commerce players have started shipping non-essential products in green and orange zones across the country. Users can now buy electronic devices like smartphones, televisions, and audio products from online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Blaupunkt, a German innovation company known for its audio products such as home theatres, wireless headphones, and speakers, is now expanding its portfolio in India and the company is all set to launch Alexa-powered smart speakers in the coming days. We recently interacted with Mr. Sukhesh Madaan, CEO Blaupunkt Audio India to find more about the brand's position in India and the future plans. Here are some of the interesting findings from the e-mail interview.

Did COVID-19 affect Blaupunkt's business in India?

Yes, it has impacted us badly. Our business is at a complete standstill since the time the Indian Government has announced the lockdown. Our products are part of non-essential goods and hence the sale is zero.

Will COVID-19 to have any effect on the pricing?

Yes, we are expecting these 2 things to happen when the market will open up. The selling channels like e-com parts, retail channels are sitting on inventories, have paid salaries, and would like to compensate for the lost period by offering discounts to the end customers and this will lead to a price drop. As I have spoken to various portals, none of them have revised their annual numbers and expecting some pent up demand of these 40-45 days to get converted in the coming days.

Similarly, the brands will also try to push through sale to cover the lost ground and there would be some aggressive pricing from the brands too. Put together I can expect a price drop of around 10% in our category of products.

What are some of the well-received Blaupunkt products in India?

We started with Soundbars and Towers and that category is still one of the best selling for us. The latest category which is doing well for us is truly wireless earphones like BTW01 & BTW Pro and in their price category, they are one of the best selling ones.

Is Blaupunkt venturing into any new ecosystem?

Blaupunkt is globally adding a lot of product categories into their portfolio. One of the latest categories which are getting a good response from the markets are E-cycle and E-bikes in Europe. In India, Blaupunkt is currently into Car Audio, Home & Personal Audio, and TVs and products are getting added into each of the categories.

Any upcoming products and when we can expect new products in the country?

Before the lockdown happened, we were working on 2 categories and you will see a lot of new products coming across. The company will launch mode products in the soundbar category along with the launch of the Alexa range of smart speakers across various categories.

