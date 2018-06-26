Smartron to launch Tronx One (electric bike) early next month

Smartron, India's first OEM and IoT brand is all set to launch its much-awaited Tronx One (electric bike) early next month in India. The electric bike will be available through company's platform starting July 11.

The electric bike will be available on their own platform and will be priced between Rs. 45,000 to 55,000," sources close to the development told GizBot.

Meanwhile, we checked the company's website for further information and as per the listings, the electric bike will come in two colors i.e. Magma Red and Pacific Blue.

It has lithium 500W removable battery pack, 250W rear motor hub and assistance modes like pedal assist, thumb throttle and walks assist.

Besides, Smartron was reportedly planning to launch two smartphones earlier, but now it seems that it might get delayed till August sources informed.

It seems that the company is focusing on bringing products across different categories for the Indian consumers.

To recall, the company also announced the launch of their first wearable device, the tband in May this year.

With first of its kind features such as ECG (Electrocardiography), and BP (Blood Pressure). The tband is already available on Flipkart at Rs. 4,999.

Apart from ECG and BP monitoring features, tband comes with the ability to continuously measure heart rate as well as resting heart rate.

Along with basic fitness parameters such as calorie burn, steps, and running distance, with sleep tracking, the fitness band highlights sleep patterns and efficiency. It also helps the user throughout their day with customizable alerts for waking up and medicine reminders, DnD option, inactive and SOS alerts, SMS and call notifications.

Additionally, the company has also launched next generation of the tbook flex.

The tbook flex is already available on Flipkart for Rs 42,990 and Rs 52,990

The device has a 12.2-inch WQXGA display with 2560x1600 resolution. According to the company, its multi-touch display responds accurately to your finger-touch and the stylus pen.

