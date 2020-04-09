Looking For Premium Home Theaters? Check Out These Options In India

ENGLISH

    These days, there are numerous video-on-demand services that you can enjoy watching from your home. However, to get the best binge-watching experience, it is important to have a capable home theater system that can reproduce commercial theater performance at your home. Earlier, home theater systems were bulky and occupied a lot of space but that's not the case anymore as there are many compact systems available in the market.

    Best Premium Home Theaters To Buy In India
     

    If you are looking for a home theater system right now, you will have a variety of devices such including the ones with a soundbar, tower speakers and much more.

    Each of these products provide different capabilities and sound output. Remember that you should purchase a home theater system that meets your requirements and suits your living room as well.

    The main challenge in buying the right home theater system is the availability of a wide range of products. It will take a lot of time and effort to zero in on the right product that will give you the best possible output. Here we list some of the best home theater systems in India now.

    Bose Lifestyle 650 5.1 Home Theater

    Bose Lifestyle 650 5.1 Home Theater

    Bose Lifestyle 650 5.1 features a 5-speaker home cinema system, a premium glass-top finish, support for six 4K/60 video sources, Acoustimass feature, and detailed and rich 5.1 surround sound.

    Onkyo HT-S7800 5.1 Home Theater

    Onkyo HT-S7800 5.1 Home Theater

    Onkyo HT-S7800 5.1 home theater system provides 5.1 2-channel output, a powerful A/V receiver, a total power of 1190W, Bluetooth and AirPlay Music.

    Bose Lifestyle 600 5.1 Home Theater
     

    Bose Lifestyle 600 5.1 Home Theater

    Bose Lifestyle 600 5.1 home entertainment system comes with a wireless Acoustimass module, a premium glass top finish, Jewel Cube speakers, and resounding bass performance.

    Quadral Quintas 5000 5.1 Home Theater

    Quadral Quintas 5000 5.1 Home Theater

    Quadral Quintas 5000 5.1 home theater system features 5 speakers, appealing design, and home surround system delivering the ideal performance needed by users.

    Denon AVR-X2400H 5.1 Home Theater

    Denon AVR-X2400H 5.1 Home Theater

    Denon AVR-X2400H 5.1 is a cinema-grade with a 5.1-channel surround sound in one room. It features a 5.1.2 arrangement using two Atmos speakers.

    Sony BDV-N9200W 5.1 Home Theater

    Sony BDV-N9200W 5.1 Home Theater

    Sony BDV-N9200W 5.1 is a 5.1-channel home theater system with a high-resolution audio output. It features Bluetooth, HDMI-CEC and 4K upscaler among other aspects.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 16:08 [IST]
