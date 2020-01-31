Blaupunkt True Wireless BTW-PRO Review: Great Sound Output, Uncomfortable Design

Uncomfortable Design

The Blaupunkt true wireless earbuds are uncomfortable to use. For one, the earbuds keep falling off. Even when I sat nearly idle or worked with my laptop, the earbuds would slowly begin sliding down before they pop out completely. The company's quick start guide tells me to ‘align the earphone with the ear and insert the eartip in the ear hole'. Next, the guide says to ‘rotate the earphone to a comfortable position'.

However, no matter how much I turned and twisted it in my ear, it would eventually pop out after a while. Even with this experience of sitting indoors, I wanted to experience the earbuds outdoors and while I moved around. Well, the earbuds dropped right out with the slightest of movement. Forget going for a jog, I couldn't walk around the office bay wearing the earbuds.

Moreover, the instruction guide says "don't wear the earbud when in strong exercise and avoid sweat entering it" and "don't use this product during strenuous exercise. It may get damaged by sweat." Clearly, the earbuds aren't meant for any activity that involved moving around and aren't sweat-proof either.

There's more, the instruction manual also notes the user to not "let it fall on the floor or other hard surfaces or the internal circuits might get damaged." However, the earbuds would often fall right off my ears and hit the hard floor.

Minor Glitches While Functioning

The earbuds come with Bluetooth V 5.0 support and can easily be connected to a smartphone. Since it automatically reconnects to the previously linked device, I found it easy to use after keeping away. A simple click/tap on any of the earbud sensor switches it on and can be connected with a device.

However, I found a minor glitch while using the earbuds. Most often, I found that either of the earbuds would require more time to connect. Although the phone was equidistant from the earbuds, one of them would prompt "out of coverage".

Long-Lasting Battery

The Blaupunkt earbuds come in a compact charging case that has an LED indicator. The battery case can be charged using a micro USB cable. There are various indicators for the battery case, one where the LED flashes frequently show that the battery is quite low (20 percent); when LED flashes two-three times indicates 70 percent battery; lastly, if the LED remains continuously on indicates a full charge.

The earbuds also have LED indicators for battery levels. When the LED indicator remains on, it indicates full battery power; when it flashes three times every two seconds indicates sufficient battery power; and lastly, if it flashes once every two seconds, it indicates low battery power. Placing the earbuds in the battery case automatically begins charging them. The battery of the earbuds is also displayed on the smartphone when connected.

The battery case needed close to two hours to charge and the earbuds took a little over an hour for a full charge. It was hard to keep track of how long the earbuds lasted on a full charge as keeping it back in the battery case refueled it. I was able to conclude that the earbuds lasted more than 10 hours on one go.

Sound Output: Top Notch

Blaupunkt is one of the oldest audio innovators and there's no doubt about the sound quality of the earbuds. This is where the earbuds score high. The noise-cancellation feature is top-notch and doesn't allow even the minutest of the ambient sounds to enter. Added with high bass, the Blaupunkt earbuds presented one of the best audio experiences.

Even when I answered calls using the earbuds, the voice on the other end was crystal clear. The mics also function pretty well and presented my voice clearly over the call. However, I found that one of the earbuds disconnected during the call. But it didn't affect the call as long as one of the earbuds was connected to the phone via Bluetooth.

Confusing Gestures

Blaupunkt has detailed out the gestures for controlling music, calls, and even accessing the voice assistant. However, I was often confused with the gestures. When I wanted to pause the music, which requires a double click, the earbuds either changed the volume levels (operated with one click) or moved to the next/previous track (which required click and hold).

Instances where I needed to pause the music to talk to someone, I often had to go back to my phone or simply remove the earbuds. Moreover, the controls for calling were also slightly confusing. A couple of times, I ended up answering calls that I wanted to reject as there's a very minor difference between the two controls.

Blaupunkt says to tap thrice to activate the voice assistant. However, even when I tried multiple times, the earbuds would only increase the ringer volume on my phone. There was simply no way to activate Siri using the controls given in the manual.

Should You Buy?

With time, I might have overcome my confusion with gestures. However, given that the earbuds were uncomfortable and kept falling out, I didn't wish to continue using it. Moreover, the earbuds are priced at Rs. 9,900, which are pricey for the features offered.

Other options like the Realme Buds Air for Rs. 3,999 come with a more comfortable design to wear, but there's no noise cancellation or high bass. There is also the JBL Tune Truly Wireless Earbuds and the Noise Shots that come at a lower price and feature user-friendly design.

Final Verdict

Blaupunkt has done an amazing job with the sound quality and sound output. However, it would have been even better if I could use the earbuds comfortably while jogging or even while traveling on the metro. But the fear of dropping it (especially in crowded places) held me back. I also couldn't walk around while on call, which was another drawback for me personally.

As a final word, the Blaupunkt earbuds pack a really good sound output, but you can't really enjoy the music if the earbuds keep falling off, can you?