BoAt Airdopes 281 Pro TWS Earbuds With ENx Technology Launched At Rs. 1,999; Features, Sale, And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

BoAt has launched a new pair of TWS earbuds in India. The earbuds dubbed Airdopes 281 Pro is the successor of the BoAt Airdopes 281 and the features include ENx technology, Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity, and much more.

BoAt Airdopes 281 Pro Features

The BoAt Airdopes 281 Pro features four mics along with ENx technology that claims to offer impeccable voice quality. The earbuds have a 6mm dynamic driver and one-touch Google Assistant and Siri support. It supports Bluetooth v5.1 and touch control that lets you play or pause music, receive or cut calls, and so on.

For battery, each earbud claims to deliver a battery life of up to six and half hours and 25 hours of battery life with the charging case. The charging case can be charged via Type-C port and ASAP Fast Charge technology of the Airdopes 281 Pro offers up to 60 minutes playback time with just 5 minutes of charge.

Moreover, the earbuds support the company's IWP technology that seamlessly pairs the Airdopes with your device. Lastly, the BoAt Airdopes 281 Pro is IPX5 certified for dust and water resistance.

BoAt Airdopes 281 Pro Price And Availability In India

The earbuds have been introduced in Active Black, Aqua Blue, Blue Flame, and Viper Green color options. It is already up for pre-order on Amazon for an introductory price of Rs 1,999. Users who pre-order the earbuds through the prepaid payment method will get a cashback of up to Rs. 200 cashback as an Amazon Pay balance, bringing the price down to Rs. 1,799. The Airdopes 281 Pro will start shipping from June 26.

BoAt Airdopes 281 Pro: Worth Your Money?

The BoAt Airdopes 281 Pro is packed with decent features for an asking price of Rs. 1,999. It remains to be seen whether the price will increase later. Since Amazon is showing the original price as Rs. 6,990. If the price goes up later, we expect it won't be that much expensive.

Talking about the competition, the earbuds can be a great competitor to the Noise Buds Solo and the upcoming Realme Buds Q2. However, these earphones are equipped with ANC technology which will be a drawback for the BoAt Airdopes 281 Pro.

Best Mobiles in India