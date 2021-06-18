Realme Buds Q2 With ANC India Launch Confirmed For June 24; Rebranded Buds Air 2 Neo? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Rumors surrounding the Realme Buds Q2 are buzzing on the internet for several days. Now, Realme has finally confirmed the India launch date of the Realme Buds Q2 which is going to be the successor of the Buds Q. The earbuds will be launching on June 24 alongside the Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G, and the Realme 32-inch Full HD Smart TV. The features of the Realme Buds Q2 have also been revealed via the Amazon microsite which also confirms the availability of the earbuds on the e-commerce site.

Realme Buds Q2 In India: What To Expect?

The Realme Buds Q2 was originally launched back in May in Pakistan and it is also available in some other regions. However, the Indian variant will be different in terms of features and color variants. The Amazon teaser reveals the earbuds will come in White and Active Black color variants, which is not available in other regions.

Besides, the Indian model of the earbuds will offer an Active Noise Cancellation feature that is missing from the international unit. Moreover, the Amazon microsite confirms the Buds Q2 will offer improved features compared to its predecessor Buds Q. The Buds Q2 will feature a 10mm bass boost drivers with LCP (liquid crystal polymer) diaphragm that claims to offer a powerful bass.

The earbuds will pack the in-house R2 chip and the ANC technology will help to reduce background noise by up to 25dB. It will also support an 88 ms low latency gaming mode. For battery, the Buds Q2 will pack a 480 mAh battery that will offer a total playback time of 28 hours while the predecessor offers 20 hours.

The earbuds will also deliver seven hours of music playback on a single charge and three hours of playback on a 10 minutes charge. Another key highlight is the Buds Q2 will support Type-C instead of Micro USB.

Rebranded Buds Air 2 Neo?

The features and the design and of the upcoming Buds Q2 are similar to the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo, which makes us believe that the Indian variant of the Realme Buds Q2 will be a rebranded version of the Buds Air 2 Neo.

As far as price is concerned, the Buds Q2 is said to cost around Rs. 2,499 in India. If this turns out to be true the Realme Buds Q2 with ANC and 88ms low latency gaming mode can also beat some mid-range earbuds like the Noise Buds Solo and the Boat Airdopes 631.

Best Mobiles in India