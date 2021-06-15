Realme Buds Q2 TWS Earbuds With ENC India Launch Teased; June 24 Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Last week, a leak suggested that Realme is hosting an event on June 24 where it is going to launch a slew of products including the Realme Buds Q2 earbuds. Now, the latest development by a tipster has reaffirmed that the earbuds will be launching soon in India.

The company has not confirmed the launch date yet. Besides, some features of the earbuds have also been teased by the tipster. However, we already know the features of the Realme Buds Q2, as it has already gone official back in May.

Realme Buds Q2 Features

The Realme Buds Q2 comes with an in-ear design and has a 10mm bass boost driver. It features Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and the earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 that works with a range of up to 10 meters. It has also a gaming mode that provides 88 milliseconds of super-low latency for much better audio and video sync.

In terms of battery, the Realme Buds Q2 offers a battery life of up to 20 hours with the charging case and 5 hours of playback on a single charge. Besides, the fast-charging claims to deliver up to 120 minutes of playback time with just 10 minutes charge. It is also compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Other features include touch control that allows you to change or pause the music and they are also IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance. Lastly, it weighs around 4.1g, while the predecessor weighs just 3.6 grams.

Realme Buds Q2 Expected Price In India

The Realme Buds Q2 was launched at PKR 5999 (around Rs. 2,894) in black and blue color options. Considering this, we expect the earbuds could come with a similar tag. However, a previous report suggested that the upcoming Realme Buds Q2 will cost Rs. 2,499 in India which is slightly higher compared to its precursor.

To recall, the Realme Buds Q was launched in the country for Rs. 1,999. All in all, the upcoming earbuds will be another budget offering from Realme and expected to compete with Boat Airdopes 381 and the Noise Air Buds in this price range.

Best Mobiles in India