Realme Buds Q2 Coming Soon In India; Expected To Be Priced At Rs. 2,499

Realme recently announced the Realme Buds Q2 in Pakistan at an affordable price tag. Now, it seems to be coming to India as the price of the earbuds has been leaked online via a retail box. The latest info came via TechRadar as the publication has received the image of the Realme Buds Q2 retail box.

According to the report, the Realme Buds Q2 will be priced at Rs. 2,499. Furthermore, the retail box image shows its model number RMA2010 which had already received the BIS certification. The Realme Buds Q2 was launched in Pakistan last month for PKR 5,999 (around Rs. 2,849); however, it was selling at an introductory price of PKR 3,999 (around Rs. 2,000).

Considering this, we can also expect the earbuds might be available for around Rs. 2,000 as part of launch offers. However, it will be better to take this as a hint until the company confirms anything.

Realme Buds Q2: Features

The Realme Buds Q2, the successor of the Buds Q also flaunts a similar design as its predecessor. They come inside a pill-sized charging case and offer 10mm dynamic drivers. In terms of battery, the Buds Q2 offers 5 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 20 hours with the charging case. You get 120 minutes of playback time with just 10 minutes charge and it claims to take only 40 minutes to full charge.

Moreover, each earbud weighs around 4.1g and with the charging case, it weighs around 29g. Other features include IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance, Environmental Noise Cancellation features, gaming mode that delivers 88 milliseconds of super-low latency for much better audio and video sync. Lastly, the Realme Buds Q2 supports Bluetooth 5.0 that works with a range of up to 10 meters.

Realme Buds Q2 Expected India Launch Date

The company is yet to announce the launch date of the Realme Buds Q2. However, there is a chance the brand might follow the same timeline as its precursor. If it appears to true, the launch will take place next month. Talking about the competition, if the Realme Buds Q2 indeed will cost Rs. 2,499 then the earbuds can give competition to the other brand's earbuds in the same price range.

