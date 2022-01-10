Boat Airdopes 601 ANC Launched In India; Price And Specifications Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

Airdopes 601 ANC wireless earbuds from boAt are now available for Rs. 3,999 in India. The completely wireless earbuds include hybrid active noise cancellation that blocks out up to 33 decibels of background noise for a more immersive listening experience.

The Airdopes 601 ANC will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the company's official website starting today, January 10th at 12 p.m. The upcoming wireless earphones will be one of the first pieces of gear to include ANC.

boat Airdopes ANC 601 Specifications

10mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.0 are included in the boAt Airdopes 601 ANC earbuds. It includes up to 33db of hybrid active noise cancellation, which cuts out background noise for a more immersive experience. Swipe gesture controls are included on the gear to make navigating easier, such as changing tracks and regulating the volume level.

Six microphones are included inside the Airdrops 601 ANC. BoAt's ENx technology is used in four microphones for clear voice during calls, while two microphones use Hybrid ANC to reduce background noise.

According to the company, the Airdopes 601 ANC can play music for up to 4.5 hours nonstop with ANC switched on and 5.5 hours with ANC turned off. The case is also reported to have a battery life of up to 22 hours. The earbuds are said to last up to 60 minutes on a 5-minute charge, according to boAt. The earphones are sweat and water-resistant to IPX4 standards.

The Airdopes 601 ANC has a USB Type-C charging port, Bluetooth v5.0, Google fast pair, and Voice assistant support for connectivity.

boAt Airdopes Price And Availability In India

The boAt Airdopes 601 ANC will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the company's official website starting January 10th at 12 p.m. The earphones are available in two colors: black and Purity White, and cost Rs. 3,999 each.

The boAt Iris smartwatch was previously released for Rs. 4,499. It costs Rs. 4,499 and can be ordered on the official website. In silicone, the new smartwatch is available in Active Black, Flaming Red, and Navy-Blue.

The boAt Iris smartwatch features a round dial, metal accents, and stunning silicone or leather straps. A big round 1.39" dial with a 462ppi high-definition Amoled display is featured on the boAt Iris. It also has a seven-day battery life on a single charge.

