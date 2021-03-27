BoAt Airdopes 621 TWS Earbuds With IPX7 Rating, 150 Hours Playback Launched In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

TWS earbuds market in India has a new entrant from boAt. The new boAt Airdopes 621 is now available in India, offering up to 150 hours of total playback. Moreover, the new Airdopes from boAt can double as a power bank if the need arises. Also, the new audio accessory packs an IPX7 rating, making it sweat and waterproof.

BoAt Airdopes 621 Price, Availablity

The boAt Airdopes 621 is available for an introductory price of Rs. 2,999. The new earbuds can be bought on Amazon or the boAT website. The audio accessory is available in Active Black and White Frost color options.

BoAt Airdopes 621 Features

Like all true wireless stereo earbuds in the market, the boAt Airdopes 621 comes with an earbud design and a charging box. One of the unique aspects of the charging case is the small digital display on it, which indicates the battery percentage.

Speaking of battery, the boAt Airdopes 621 claims to offer up to 150 hours of total playback. Here, each earbud packs a 35 mAh battery that can offer up to 5.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. Overall, the battery case includes a 2,600 mAh battery that can be refueled via a USB Type-C port, which would take roughly 5-7 hours to fully charge.

That said, boAt also claims the boAt Airdopes 621 can offer an hour of charge with just 5 minutes of charging. One of the unique features is its capability of doubling as a power bank. When connected to a phone via the USB cable, the digital display further indicates the remaining juice in the battery case.

BoAt Airdopes 621 Specifications

Apart from its long-lasting battery prowess, the boAt Airdopes 621 also includes several other features. The new TWS earbuds come with the boAt IWP technology that enables fast pairing. The feature allows users to pair with the earbuds as soon as the case is opened. The boAt Airdopes 621 packs Bluetooth v5.0 for a strong connection over a distance of 10 meters.

Also, it includes boAt Signature Sound and tuned bass drivers that enhance the overall audio experience. The boAt Airdopes 621 includes 6mm moving coil drivers for better sound delivery. The earbuds also support Siri and Google Assistant for hands-free control. More importantly, it is IPX7 certified for sweat and water resistance.

