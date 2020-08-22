BoAt Launches Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earphones For Rs. 1,299 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Audio brand BoAt has announced the launch of a new product in the country. The new TWS BoAt Airdopes earbuds 131 will cost you Rs. 1,299 and will be available on Flipkart. The newly launched earbuds are available in three colour options- Active Black, Midnight Blue, and Cherry Blossom.

BoAt Airdopes Earbuds 131 Specifications

The Airdopes earbuds come three hours of battery life. The newly launched earbud is powered by Bluetooth v5.0. It supports a 13mm driver that the company claims can offer good audio output. The BoAt Airdopes 131 comes with Instant Wake N' Pair technology. The earbuds feature a premium design and a comfortable fit. The earbud weighs around 3.5g, which can offer long battery backup for 15 hours.

Further, earbuds support 40 mAh Li-Polymer battery. The charging case supports 650 mAh battery. It also has a USB Type-C port, which means a user can charge the earbuds with a smartphone charger. The earbuds come with voice-assistant. It also supports Apple's Siri, Google Assistant, and compatible with all devices, such as Windows, Android, and Apple.

BoAt Launches Airdopes 441 Wireless Earphones

Recently, BoAt launched true wireless earphones called Boat Airdopes 411. The earbuds will cost you Rs. 2,499 and it is available on Amazon. The company is offering a one-year warranty on earbuds. The new earbuds are available in five colour variants-Sporty Blue, Raging Red, Active Black, Bumblebee Yellow, and Spirit Lime.

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 along with USB Type-C charging, and it can last up to 25 hours of battery life with only a single charge. The earbuds pack 35 mAh battery inside. The company has become very active ever since Realme and Redmi launched their earbuds at affordable prices. The Realme Buds Q are available at Rs. 1,999, while Redmi earbuds E are priced at Rs. 1,799.

