BoAt Nirvaana 751 ANC Headphones Specifications Tipped; Launching Soon In India News oi-Megha Rawat

BoAt has been serenading the eager public with fresh facts about the boat Nirvanaa 751 ANC headphones ahead of their February 8 unveiling in India. The corporation has begun previewing the gear via an Amazon micro website. After the Nirvanaa 1007 ANC, which is priced at Rs 9,999, the boat Nirvanaa 751 ANC will be a more budget-friendly product in the Nirvanna portfolio from the company.

In India, Boat is the leading brand in the hearables market, and the firm is launching new products at a rapid pace. Boat has recently unveiled its inexpensive Bluetooth headphones in the country, which are the company's first wireless headphones with active noise cancellation. The headphones have a hybrid noise cancelling system that can reduce ambient noise by up to 33 decibels. There's also a dedicated button on the gadget for activating active noise cancelling.

BoAtNirvaana 751 ANC Headphones Specifications

The boAt Nirvanaa 751 has dual Bluetooth and Aux jack compatibility, ambient sound mode, a dedicated mic for calls, a Type-C port, and a voice assistant button that supports Siri and Google Assistant. The device features 40mm drivers as well as Bluetooth 5.0. It boasts hybrid active noise cancellation that reduces background noise by up to 33 decibels for a more immersive experience.

The device's battery life is stated to be up to 54 hours of nonstop music playback with ANC enabled and 65 hours of music playback with ANC off. The Nirvanna also utilizes ASAP charging technology, which the manufacturer claims may enable up to 10 hours of playback with only a 10-minute charge.

Ambient Mode on the Boat Nirvana 751 ANC allows users to be aware of background sounds while listening to music. The device has a 40mm driver unit and is said to provide an immersive sound experience.

BoAt Nirvanaa 751 ANC Headphones Price And Availability

The boAt Nirvanaa 751 ANC will go on sale in India on February 8th for Rs 3,999. The device is said to be available in three different colors -black, blue, and silver. The boAt Nirvanaa 751 ANC will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and boAt's official website. The Nirvanna 751 ANC will be the brand's first ANC-enabled pocket headphones in Nirvanna flagship.

