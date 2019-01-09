ENGLISH

CES 2019: Sennheiser launches AMBEO soundbar

    Sennheiser has announced the launch of Sennheiser AMBEO soundbar at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas.

    Sennheiser's soundbar has been developed under the audio specialist's AMBEO trademark.

    The AMBEO 3D audio technology program is dedicated to creating immersive audio solutions that deliver the ultimate in audio capture and reproduction to transform the way users experience content. Bringing this transformation to the living room, the AMBEO Soundbar is another milestone in the program.

    We are thrilled to be introducing the AMBEO Soundbar as Sennheiser's first foray into the home entertainment speaker category. We have developed it with the ambition to create one of the best soundbars on the market - an elegant all-in-one solution for all those seeking an immersive 3D, audiophile-grade home entertainment experience," said Stephane Hareau, Global Head of Products - Consumer at Sennheiser.

    According to a company, the new soundbar delivers 3D sound that blurs the line between playback and reality from a single all-in-one device.

    In addition to that, it is powered by 13 drivers and the latest virtualization technology which was jointly developed with Fraunhofer IIS.

    "We believe that the AMBEO Soundbar will set a new reference in sound quality," added Maximilian Voigt, Product Manager at Sennheiser. "It delivers the spatial 'as if there' experience of a 5.1.4 sound system and powerful bass, but without the need for additional speakers or an external subwoofer."

    It features advanced connectivity via-built in Google Chromecast, Bluetooth and HDMI eARC/CEC. Connectivity options also include three further HDMI inputs, an optical audio port, and an AUX (RCA) input.

    The AMBEO Soundbar will be available from May 2019 at a global price of 2,499 EUR.

