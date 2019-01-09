Alcatel 1X (2019) and the Alcatel 1C (2019) officially announced at CES 2019

Alcatel has launched two new entry-level Android smartphones at CES 2019. The Alcatel 1X (2019) and the Alcatel 1C (2019) are the latest Android smartphones from the company in the budget segment with best-in-class features.

Alcatel 1X (2019) price and availability

The Alcatel 1X (2019) will be available in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East in Q1 of 2019 for US$ 120 (Rs 8430) in Pebble Black and Pebble Blue colors.

Alcatel 1X (2019) features and specifications

The Alcatel 1X (2019) comes with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio, offering 1440 x 720p resolution with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection.

MediaTek MT6739ww quad-core processor (1.5 GHz) with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU powers the smartphone with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Alcatel 1X (2019) has a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. With respect to optics, the smartphone has a 13 MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a secondary 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 5 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The device also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

The mobile phone is powered by a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Alcatel 1C (2019) price and availability

The Alcatel 1C (2019) will be available in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe in Q1 2019 for US$ 80 (Rs 5,635) in Volcano Black, Enamel Blue and Blush Pink colors.

Alcatel 1C (2019) features and specifications

The Alcatel 1C (2019) has a 5.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FWVGA+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. SC7731E quad-core processor powers the smartphone with 1.3 GHz clock speed with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a 5 MP primary camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2 MP selfie camera, which also has an f/2.4 aperture. The device has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with WiFi 802.11 a/ b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.2.

The Alcatel 1C (2019) has a 2000 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. The smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. Lastly, the device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition.