Crossloop Launches Akorn Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker For Rs. 1,499

    By
    |

    Crossloop has expanded its range of products lineup with the launch of Akorn wireless Bluetooth speaker in India. The waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is launched with a price tag of Rs. 1,499. Here are the details:

    Crossloop Akorn Features

    Design-wise, the Akorn speaker sports a square shape and will be available in blue color option. According to the company, it is small enough to fit in your palms and portable enough to be carried around. The speaker also comes equipped with a built-in strap-hook and optional carrying strap which will allow users to tie the device anywhere according to their requirement.

    Crossloop also claims that it sports a dustproof and waterproof design which is capable enough of enduring rain and dust. Apart from that, the Bluetooth speaker also comes with 360-degree sound output.

    In terms of functionality, the portable speaker is capable of pairing up with smartphones and other Bluetooth compatible devices. The speaker can wirelessly connect up to two smartphones or tablets simultaneously.

    Besides, it also offers a built-in microphone which will allow users to make and receive calls hands-free. Moreover, it also comes with features like built-in noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone for conference calls.

    On the connectivity part, the Crossloop Akorn offers Bluetooth 4.2 which is capable of providing connectivity for up to 10 meters of range. It also sports 3.5 mm audio jack which can be used to connect the non-Bluetooth compatible devices and a micro USB port for charging.

     

    The Bluetooth speaker is fuelled by a 600mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery and the company claims that it is capable of offering up to 6 hours of playtime.

    If you are interested in buying the device and looking something in the same price range then you can grab the Akorn on Amazon India, Flipkart, and the company's official website crossloop.co.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 15:46 [IST]
