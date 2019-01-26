ENGLISH

Detel launches Thunder, a Bluetooth tower speaker

The speaker also supports Pen drive, Micro SD card, and AUX connectivity besides FM to play your choice of music.

    Detel, known for launching super-affordable feature phones has announced the launch of its first Bluetooth Tower Speaker namely 'Thunder'.

    The high-intensity speaker offers phenomenal value for money proposition and is a perfect blend of chic design along with new-age technology and features. The product is available for purchase at a price of Rs 4499, on the Company Website, Mobile App and e-commerce platforms - Flipkart & Amazon.

    Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel, says, "With the successful launch of our 1st Bluetooth speaker range, Detel has carved its niche in the industry. And we are glad to introduce another testament in our speaker portfolio with Detel Thunder"

    "Music is an integral part of our daily lifestyle and Detel Thunder is designed to amp up the overall user experience with superior sound quality and easy portability. With visually striking features & no compromise in sound, the newest shall capture the attention of the eye, as much as it commands the ear."

    The speaker can be easily connected to various media devices using Bluetooth that lets you enjoy your favorite music wire-free. The speaker also supports Pen drive, Micro SD card, and AUX connectivity besides FM to play your choice of music.

    The vertical Bluetooth speaker is packed with two speakers up to 50 watts with a 10.16cm subwoofer that emanates sound with superb clarity from the lowest to the highest tones.

    With a display on the front Panel, a control pad at the center, and dedicated keys at the back to control the Bass & Treble let the power of Music be in your hands.

    The speaker also sports Mic connectivity for a pleasing band song to sing all along. The speakers can also be paired with TV through AV port for more immersive home theater sound, or be used as part of a multi-room, whole-home audio system.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 26, 2019, 16:12 [IST]
