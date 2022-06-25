Dizo Buds P TWS Earbuds India Launch Slated For June 28 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Dizo, the Realme tech life brand is gearing up to add yet another pair of true wireless earbuds in its product portfolio. It has been officially confirmed that the upcoming product - the Dizo Buds P will be launched in India on June 28. Notably, this is the second pair of TWS earbuds to be launched by the company in 2022.

Dizo took to its official Twitter handle to confirm the launch date of the Dizo Buds P in India. It also teased some of the features as we have detailed here.

Dizo Buds P Features

It has been hinted that the Dizo Buds P TWS earbuds will house 13mm drivers and an half-in ear design. The company has officially confirmed that the upcoming product will have a lightweight and comfortable design. It will be launched with support for Bluetooth 5.3 and will come with low latency gaming mode.

Unveiling DIZO Buds P - our first-ever half-in-ear earbuds with a 'p' shaped design that fits well and is comfortable to wear🎧



Check your reflexes now! Take a screenshot of the earbud’s name, upload it below, and tag #DIZO & #DIZOBudsP.#MusicThatLastsLooong #BeDifferent pic.twitter.com/XIF0xfHAIf — DIZO (@DIZOTech) June 24, 2022

Dizo Buds P assures to deliver up to 40 hours of total battery backup and will support fast charging technology. Going by the same, the upcoming pair of TWS earbuds can be charged to give up to four hours of music playback in just 10 minutes.

Prior to the Dizo Buds P, the brand launched the Dizo Watch S in April. It featured a 1.57-inch rectangular screen placed on a curved body, which gives a unique look to the fitness band. It looks quite premium and has a distinctive appearance. It followed the Dizo Watch 2 Sports launched in India for Rs. 2,299.

Realme TechLife Watch R100 Launch

Earlier this week, Realme launched its first-ever smartphone with support for Bluetooth calling in India. The latest offering is the Realme TechLife Watch R100, which is priced at Rs. 3,699. This wearable comes with support for over 100 sports modes, including walking, outdoor running, outdoor riding, cricket, rower, yoga, swimming, HIIT and more. There is also automatic tracking for walking.

There is support for AI running mode, which will let users get to know if they are reaching their preset goals or not. The Realme TechLife Watch R100 features support for Amazon Alexa voice assistant and comes with the IP68 rating for water resistance.

