Echo Input now available in India for Rs 2999: Complete guide on how to set up Echo Input

Amazon India has officially launched the Alexa Echo Input, which can be used to covert most of the speakers into a smart, Alexa powered speaker. Here are the complete details on the Echo Input, the latest Alexa accessory in India.
Echo Input price and availability
The Alexa Echo Input is already available on Amazon India for Rs 2,999. The company has also introduced a bunch of offers on select Bluetooth speakers for a limited time.
Alexa Echo Input design
The Alexa Echo Input looks like a slimmer version of the 2nd Gen Alexa Echo Dot. Unlike the Echo Dot, the Echo Input does not feature a built-in speaker, so it has to be connected (wired or wireless) to an external speaker to use the Alexa voice assistant.
The Echo Input does resemble a wireless charging pad with four microphones, a mute button, and a menu button. At the center, there is an RGB LED to showcase the mode of the speaker.
How to set up Echo Input
- Plug in the Echo Input to a power source using the power brick
- Download the Alexa app on your smartphone to pair with the Echo Input
- Connect the Echo Input to an external speaker using a 3.5 mm headphone jack or Bluetooth (use Alexa app to pair a Bluetooth speaker)
- Voila, the setup is complete
- Now, ask Alexa to play the latest romantic songs, or ask how is the weather in Venezuela
Echo Input tech specifications
- Weight: 79g
- Wi-Fi connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks
- Bluetooth: Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support
- Headphone jack: Yes (3.5mm)
Echo Input features
- Stream music using Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, Hungama Music, Radio City Gold
- Ask basic questions
- Enquire about weather
- Set alarm
- Set reminder
- Shop from Amazon