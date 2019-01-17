ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Echo Input now available in India for Rs 2999: Complete guide on how to set up Echo Input

Echo Input can covert a standard speaker into a smart speaker

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Amazon India has officially launched the Alexa Echo Input, which can be used to covert most of the speakers into a smart, Alexa powered speaker. Here are the complete details on the Echo Input, the latest Alexa accessory in India.

    Echo Input now available in India for Rs 2999: How to set up Echo?

     

    Echo Input price and availability

    The Alexa Echo Input is already available on Amazon India for Rs 2,999. The company has also introduced a bunch of offers on select Bluetooth speakers for a limited time.

    Buy the Alexa Echo Input here

    Alexa Echo Input design

    The Alexa Echo Input looks like a slimmer version of the 2nd Gen Alexa Echo Dot. Unlike the Echo Dot, the Echo Input does not feature a built-in speaker, so it has to be connected (wired or wireless) to an external speaker to use the Alexa voice assistant.

    The Echo Input does resemble a wireless charging pad with four microphones, a mute button, and a menu button. At the center, there is an RGB LED to showcase the mode of the speaker.

    How to set up Echo Input

    • Plug in the Echo Input to a power source using the power brick
    • Download the Alexa app on your smartphone to pair with the Echo Input
    • Connect the Echo Input to an external speaker using a 3.5 mm headphone jack or Bluetooth (use Alexa app to pair a Bluetooth speaker)
    • Voila, the setup is complete
    • Now, ask Alexa to play the latest romantic songs, or ask how is the weather in Venezuela

    Echo Input tech specifications

    • Weight: 79g
    • Wi-Fi connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks
    • Bluetooth: Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support
    • Headphone jack: Yes (3.5mm)

    Echo Input features

    • Stream music using Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, Hungama Music, Radio City Gold
    • Ask basic questions
    • Enquire about weather
    • Set alarm
    • Set reminder
    • Shop from Amazon

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 7:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue