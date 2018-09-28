ENGLISH

Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen) and Echo Input to be available in India in early 2019

The Echo Show also features a 10-inch HD display up front.

    Amazon has recently introduced a whole new bunch of Alexa powered Echo devices for the users. The company has introduced Echo Show (2nd gen), Echo Sub and Echo Dot and other Echo devices last week. Some of the Echo devices including Echo Plus, Echo Dot, and Echo Sub are already up for pre-order in India, however, until now there was no information as to when the remaining Echo devices will be launched in the country. Now, the e-commerce giant has revealed its plans to bring the remaining Echo devices in India.

    Amazon Echo Show & Echo Input to be available in India in early 2019

    Amazon has revealed that it will be launching the Amazon Echo Show second generation and Echo Input in India in early 2019. In a recent briefing by Amazon in Delhi, the company had revealed its plan to launch both the Echo Input as well as the second generation Echo Show in India next year. The new Echo Show smart speaker not only comes with a new design but also feature upgraded speakers. The Echo Show also features a 10-inch HD display up front; this surely makes the Echo Show more useful as compared to the other Echo smart speakers such as Echo Plus and Echo Dot.

    The Echo Input features a tiny design and has functionality similar to that of Google Chromecast Audio. The Echo input can be connected with any of the regular speakers with the help of a 3.5mm connector. Users can also connect the Echo Input with other speakers via Bluetooth which will make it an Alexa-enabled smart speaker.

    As for the pricing, Amazon has not revealed any official statement on the same however, it is expected that the Echo Show will come with a price tag of Rs 20,000, whereas, the Echo Input might come with a price tag of Rs 2,000. With this price tag, the Echo Input will be competing directly with Google's Chromecast.

    It is not immediately clear as to when Amazon will launch the other Echo speakers in India. It is expected that the other Echo products including Echo Auto, Echo Link might be launched in India later, however, there is no specific timeline mentioned for the same. We will keep you posted with the further updates, so stay tuned with us.

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
