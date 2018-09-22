List of new Alexa Skills and features announced by Amazon

Alexa Guard:

This skill set gets activated once a user leaves his/her house and some Echo devices will be able to listen to the noise of glass breaking or the smoke detector going off and then send alerts to the user's device.

Alexa Routines:

This skill not only allows a user to set location and time-based routines, but also set Alexa to perform a set of tasks when it detects any change in the temperature or when it senses any motion. Users can also set reminders which will be triggered when they arrive at home or at work.

Easy Wi-Fi Setups:

With this skill the Alexa can connect the selected Amazon devices to a Wi-Fi network with the help of just a voice command. Users can also connect to the Wi-Fi network via Alexa app, all they need to do us scan a barcode to add new devices to their network.

Echo Stereo Pairing & Preferred Speaker

With this skill set users will be able to connect two Echo devices together so that they get a left-right stereo experience. In order to use this skill set users will need to have two same models of the Echo devices. Users will also be able to set an Echo device or any Alexa enabled speaker as a default speaker.

Email Integration:

This skill set allows a user to link Gmail, Hotmail, or Outlook to the Amazon Alexa app. This further allows the virtual assistant to read out the user's messages and also allows them to send out replies using Alexa. This feature will surely help the users to reply to an email without any hassle.

FreeTime features:

The FreeTime feature was announced recently and now Amazon has introduced Kid Routines which combines a set of actions such as saying goodnight, turning off these lights and also set alarms and others.

Hunches:

This skill is used to adjust Alexa's suggestion based on a user's day-to-day habits. This skill can further detect when the lights or connected smart devices are turned off and suggest the users to turn on the lights.

Local Voice Control:

This skill can work offline and still turn on the devices connected in the smart home. When in local voice mode Alexa doesn't have the ability to answer the queries, stream content or even search for the products.

Music Notifications:

This skill will notify the users when new albums or tracks of the artists which they are following is released.

Whisper Mode:

This is an interesting skill where upon whispering a command or request to Alexa the users will get a response back in whispers.