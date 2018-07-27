Amazon's next Echo Dot (3rd Gen) design is inspired by Google Home Mini(leak)

Amazon is secretly gearing up for the launch of the launch of the second gen Echo speakers and has been allegedly leaked online. Just like the first gen and second gen Echo speakers, the 3rd Gen Echo speakers are expected to be powered by Alexa, Amazon's own AI (virtual assistant).

According to a report by AFTVNews, the 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Dot will come in new Avatar, which looks similar to Google Home Mini. Compared to the 2nd Gen Echo Dot, the upcoming (3rd Gen) has a significant design overhaul in terms of looks and aesthetics.

The changes

Instead of a glossy plastic design, the alleged 3rd Gen Echo Dot has a matte finish, which looks premium and will retain the fit and finish of the form factor in the long haul. On the top, there is around the white circular plastic fitting, which has options like control for volume, microphone, microphone controller. Additionally, there are a few LED's around those buttons, which are expected to offer RGB lighting.

The bottom portion of the Echo Dot is made using a soft fabric-like material, which we have seen on the Google Home Mini. However, the Google Home Mini looks more like a flattened egg and the 3rd Gen Echo Dot still maintains the cylindrical shape and form factor.

Considering the leaked image, the 3rd Gen Amazon Echo Dot will be bigger in size compared to the 2nd Gen model. Considering this factor, the OEM might include a bigger speaker to offer better sound output, as the Echo Dot was criticised for tiny sound output.

However, as of now, there is no information on the release date of the 3rd Gen Amazon Echo Dot speakers what so ever in India, as the 2nd Gen Echo Dot speakers were launch in India in early 2018.

These are some of the hardware level changes and the company might include some software level changes to offer a smoother user experience.

Conclusion

Amazon might launch the refreshed lineup of Echo speakers by the end of 2018, as Google is expected to refresh the Home series of smartphone speakers in October 2018. It looks like the 3rd Gen of Amazon Echo Dot does come with a lot of improvements to consider it as an upgrade over the 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Dot. Considering the size and the form factor, the Amazon Echo Dot is expected to be priced at Rs 5,999, similar to the 2nd Gen model.