Energizer debuts in India with a wide range of smartphone accessories

Energizer Holdings Inc. is an American battery and lighting products manufacturer based in St. Louis Missouri. Its consumer products are retailed under the globally recognised brand names Energizer and Eveready.

Avenir Telecom, a French company, manufactures and sells Energizer Products throughout the globe and now Energizer smartphone accessories have made a debut in India.

Avenir Telecom announced the launch of a series of Energizer smartphone accessories in India which includes Tempered Glasses, USB cables, various products in charging solutions, Apple certified

products, anti-shock waterproof cases and USB hub stations.

The products will be available in the country starting July 17 on various e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Snapdeal, TataCliq and Flipkart. The company also plans to retail its products through offline distribution.

Paras group will help Avenir Telecom in distributing Energizer products to offline retailers throughout the country.



Business Development Director, South Asia & South East Asia at Avenir Telecom, Mr. Manish Prasad expressed his enthusiasm on introducing Energizer products in the Indian market,"For years, Energizer has brought consumer-focused products that power the essential devices which help people stay connected throughout the time providing a complete solution to fulfil daily lifestyle needs. Energizer is going to continue the same legacy in India providing their customers with superior quality products, eventually increasing penetration rate in the Indian market for the technology sector."

Currently, the company has launched following products in India:

Chargers

Lightning Cables

Micro USB Cables

Tempered glasses

Type C Cables

USB Hub Stations

Mobile Utility Cables

Car Kits

What is noteworthy is the fact that the company has diversified each of its products into three categories viz. Basic, High-Tech and Ultimate. Products have been categorised based on their quality and capacity. The basic category of Energizer products are priced most generously and their quality is least dependable out of the three categories. However, that does not mean that the products in the basic category have a cheap quality. They are in fact far better than Chinese products shipped in India every month with increased demand. The basic category of products is best suited for feeble use.

The high-tech category comprises of products with above average quality. They are priced dearly as compared to basic category products. They have a fine quality well serving day to day use.

Ultimate category products have more or less insane quality and are built to stand the abuse they suffer on a day to day basis from users. For example, Energizer has launched a charger cable in the ultimate product category that can bear a crazy level of abuse. It will be available only for iPhones and will be launched most probably in August.

Energizer faces a lot of competition from prevailing local and Chinese vendors which it will have to subdue with an appealing price factor.