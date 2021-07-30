Exclusive: Dizo To Launch 16 More Products In 2021, Aims To Become Number 1 TWS Brand In Two Years News oi-Priyanka Dua

Although several smartphone makers have already launched many TWS products in India, new brands are still foraying into the same segment. Similarly, Dizo, which is a Realme partner brand, has recently launched TWS and wireless earphones.

However, you'll be surprised to know that the company has huge plans for the Indian market. Meanwhile, we got a chance to do exclusive interaction with Dizo's CEO, Abhilash Panda regarding the company's upcoming products and competition with other feature phone players.

Dizo Upcoming Products

It is important to note that the company has launched four products in the market and plans to add more products by the end of this year."We plan to launch 16 more products in the smart home, accessories, smart care, and smart entertainment segment," Panda said.

He exclusively informed Gizbot that the company wants to be a number one TWS brand in the next two years. He added that the company will be focussing on the smart entertainment segment and plans to launch more audio products in 2021.

Shedding light on launching the smartphone in the country, he said that opportunity is there, but our focus is to bring more AIoT products, which is where we see a lot of growth happening. This clearly shows that currently, the company wants to stick to four categories (smart home, accessories, smart care, and smart entertainment segment).

Dizo Views On Competition With Other Feature Phone Players

Despite the fact that Lava and JioPhone are doing really good in India, Dizo has also launched two feature phones. i.e, the Dizo Star 300 and the Dizo Star 500. The feature phones are priced at Rs. 1, 299, and Rs. 1,799.

"Currently, we are not focussing on the competition because we want to understand the consumers' need first," the company's top man replied when asked about the competition with the leading feature phone brands.

He added that today consumers are looking for different choices at the same price segment, so we trying to provide different technologies to them. Furthermore, Panda informed that the company is assembling its feature phones in India and as the Dizo grows it will start looking for more localization opportunities.

Best Mobiles in India