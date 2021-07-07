Dizo Wireless Neckband Review: Low Budget Feature-Packed Wireless Neckband

Dizo Wireless Neckband Specifications

11.2mm Drivers

Weight- 23.1 grams

Magnetic Fast Pair

150 mAh Battery

Game Mode (88ms Latency)

Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC)

IPX4 Water-Resistant

Realme Link App

Dizo Wireless Design & Wearing Experience

I have always preferred neckbands for the ease of use they bring along with their user-friendly design. For a good pair of the wireless neckband, the weight, material and the form-factor matters a lot. Thankfully, the Dizo Wireless gets most of these things right even at a fairly low price point. The headset weighs only 23.1g and rests comfortably on the neck, thanks to the flexible plastic material with a rubberized texture finish.

You can wear it for a longer duration without much discomfort. The in-ear buds are positioned angularly and sit comfortably in the ears without causing any pain. The buds also stay at their place and do not fall off easily even when you are running or cycling. The overall build quality is good and is a notch above the competition.

The Dizo Wireless neckband s IPX4 water-dust resistant and is available in Orange, Green, Blue and Black color options.

Audio Quality

For its price, the Dizo Wireless sounds pretty decent and also serves well for voice calling purpose. The sound produced is loud and engaging. Powered by 11.2mm drivers, the neckband produces powerful bass and decent highs; however, the booming bass can be overwhelming if you are not a bass head. Thankfully, you can tweak the sound profiles from the realme link companion app. The application offers three presets- Dynamic, Bright and Bass Boost+.

You should disable the Bass Boost+ preset if you are not fond of thumping bass delivery as the bass simply overwhelms other audio frequencies in the bass boost+ mode. The bass still leaks to other frequencies despite enabling dynamic and bright presets, which means you can't do much to fine-tune the audio on these budget earbuds. You have to rely on your music app's built-in equalizer to tweak the audio output. The dynamic preset served well for us with most of the genres we listened to on the Dizo Wireless. The bright preset largely focuses on improving the treble response.

How Effective Is The ENC?

Moving on, the smartphone app also offers a volume enhancer mode that comes in handy if you are travelling on public transport with a lot of unwanted environmental noise. The increase in volume levels is substantial and makes audio fairly audible even in a noisy environment.

Dizo is also banking heavily on the ENC feature; however, it alone isn't very effective in suppressing the outside noise. Thanks to the combination of good in-ear fit of the buds and average ENC, the neckband offers good noise isolation. If you can some extra hundreds, the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro can be a good option. The neckband is priced at Rs. 1,799 and offers both ANC and ENC.

Battery Life & Connectivity

While the battery life largely depends upon your usage pattern, the Dizo Wireless can easily last for 12-14 hours on heavy use. The 150mAh battery takes around two hours to recharge from flat to 100% and lasts about 10 hours if you stream music at 80-100% volume. If you use the neckband judiciously, they can even last for 15 hours which is pretty good. As far as the connectivity is concerned, the neckband works on Bluetooth 5.0 and maintains a solid connection with smart devices including Android and iOS devices and Windows PCs.

Sadly there's no multipoint support which means you cannot pair these earphones with two devices simultaneously. Lastly, I would have preferred AAC codec support but it seems too much to ask for at this price point. Thankfully, we didn't experience any issues with these SBC supported wireless earphones.

Verdict

For an introductory price of Rs. 1,299, the Dizo Wireless is a good pair of the wireless neckband. The neckband is comfortable to wear and produces engaging audio for its low price. The long-lasting battery life and the Realme link companion app are some good to have features. Importantly, the combination of good in-ear fit, volume enhancer and ENC leads to commendable passive noise isolation, which at this price is hard to find. The Dizo Wireless can be purchased from Flipkart.com.