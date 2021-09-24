Just In
- 1 min ago Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Samsung, iQOO, Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, And Discounts Reveal Date
- 40 min ago Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 7,499
- 1 hr ago ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Gaming Laptop Review: Compact And Stylish
- 2 hrs ago Vodafone-Idea Launches WorkForce Essentials Plans; Offering Location Tracking Service
Don't Miss
- Movies Riddhima Kapoor Can't Hear A Word Against Ranbir Kapoor; Neetu Kapoor Says 'She Even Sets Me Straight'
- News IMC demolish illegal structures; recovers property worth Rs 1000 crore in anti-mafia drive in Indore
- Sports ISL Transfer News: Mumbai City secure loan move for Brazilian striker Catatau
- Lifestyle Planning On Attending A Wedding Soon, Vidya Balan And Genelia Deshmukh Have Red Saree Goals For You
- Finance 4 Best Performing Mirae Asset Equity Mutual Fund SIPs To Consider
- Education Schools In HP To Reopen For Classes 9 To 12 From September 27, Check Details
- Automobiles Ford To Announce Settlement Packages For Its Employees; Plan To Shut Chennai Plant By 2022
- Travel 7 Amazing Indian Beaches For Families
Exclusive: Noise To Launch 8 Products By End Of Financial Year; Says Co-Founder
Several smartphones makers have recently have forayed into the audio and wearables segment as they are looking at new business opportunities in the same space. Companies have started manufacturing their products in India under the Make In India initiative.
Similarly, homegrown connected lifestyle brand, Noise has recently joined hands with Optiemus Electronics Limited to manufacture products in the country. Meanwhile, Gizbot got a chance to interact with Amit Khatri, Co-founder of the company, regarding the partnership with Optiemus, upcoming products, and market share.
He said that all products have been developed in the country. Both Noise and Optiemus are Indian brands and we want to push the Make in India initiative."We are already in talks with other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for manufacturing our products," Amit told Gizbot.
He refuses to divulge the name of the OEMs but exclusively informed Gizbot that the company is planning to launch seven to eight products (wearables and hearables) by the end of this financial year. Initially, Optiemus will design and manufacture Noise products in plants in Noida. In fact, under this partnership Noise is expected to launch six products in the next months.
Competition With Smartphone Players: Here Are All Details
On competition with smartphones that are launching affordable products in the same category, he said one size does not fit all and our consumers are products guys. He added that there is enough room for two to three brands in the industry.
Furthermore, the top man of the company also asserted that they are leading in the wearables segment with a 25 percent share, but by the end of this financial year, we expect to achieve between 25 percent to 30 percent market share to maintain our leadership in the segment.
Apart from eyeing market share, Noise has tied up with several distribution partners to sell their products offline. In addition, the company is expanding its distribution network every month. The company has recently roped Taapsee Pannu to endorse smartwatches, including the ColorFit Brio. The brand has been listed in the top brands on the leading e-commerce websites, Amazon and Flipkart.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
16,432
-
30,800
-
39,940
-
42,235
-
29,680
-
26,999
-
21,645
-
56,360
-
43,330
-
32,025