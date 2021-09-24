Exclusive: Noise To Launch 8 Products By End Of Financial Year; Says Co-Founder News oi-Priyanka Dua

Several smartphones makers have recently have forayed into the audio and wearables segment as they are looking at new business opportunities in the same space. Companies have started manufacturing their products in India under the Make In India initiative.

Similarly, homegrown connected lifestyle brand, Noise has recently joined hands with Optiemus Electronics Limited to manufacture products in the country. Meanwhile, Gizbot got a chance to interact with Amit Khatri, Co-founder of the company, regarding the partnership with Optiemus, upcoming products, and market share.

He said that all products have been developed in the country. Both Noise and Optiemus are Indian brands and we want to push the Make in India initiative."We are already in talks with other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for manufacturing our products," Amit told Gizbot.

He refuses to divulge the name of the OEMs but exclusively informed Gizbot that the company is planning to launch seven to eight products (wearables and hearables) by the end of this financial year. Initially, Optiemus will design and manufacture Noise products in plants in Noida. In fact, under this partnership Noise is expected to launch six products in the next months.

Competition With Smartphone Players: Here Are All Details

On competition with smartphones that are launching affordable products in the same category, he said one size does not fit all and our consumers are products guys. He added that there is enough room for two to three brands in the industry.

Furthermore, the top man of the company also asserted that they are leading in the wearables segment with a 25 percent share, but by the end of this financial year, we expect to achieve between 25 percent to 30 percent market share to maintain our leadership in the segment.

Apart from eyeing market share, Noise has tied up with several distribution partners to sell their products offline. In addition, the company is expanding its distribution network every month. The company has recently roped Taapsee Pannu to endorse smartwatches, including the ColorFit Brio. The brand has been listed in the top brands on the leading e-commerce websites, Amazon and Flipkart.

