Exclusive: Targus aims stronger footprint in 2019 with new devices

In an attempt make a strong foothold and increase its market presence in India, Targus, a US-based accessories brand is all set to launch a slew of new products in 2019.

"We will be showcasing Travel Dock (build for using various USB devices and peripherals) in CES first and in Q1 of the next year we will launch this product in India," Targus Director Marketing APAC Edith Ka, told Gizbot.

"We will be launching other products as well in the country such as talking station and backpacks," she added.

Meanwhile, the company is also tied up with several cosmetic brands to increase brand awareness in the country.

"We have been here for 10 years but a lot of people are not aware of us thats why we have decided to join hands with cosmetic and luggage brands in India," she further said.

The company is also in talks with Dell, Lenovo and HP co-branding on backpacks.

"We are open to this opportunity but right now we have a quite stable supply line, Edith Ka replied when asked about setting up manufacture plant in India.

Back in July this year, Targus launched a portable TurboQuad USB Travel charger which provides 4.8A total charging power across four USB ports, helping you charge four devices at the same time.

The TurboQuad charger comes equipped with the Smart Detection feature on each USB, which can automatically detect the exact charge required to fuel up the connected devices and deliver maximum charging speed accordingly. With its total output up to 5V 4.8A, it can fast charge almost any phone or tablet.

Founded in 1983, Targus' headquarters are located in Anaheim, California with offices situated worldwide and distribution agreements in more than 100 countries.