Exclusive: Truke To Launch Smartwatch In September, Manufacturing To Soon Start In India

True Wireless Earbuds segment has become really popular in India. In fact, the shipment of TWS audio devices is likely to cross 310 million units this year, as several brands are launching products in the affordable segment.

Similarly, audio brand Truke is also planning to launch several products this year in the country. We interacted with the company's founder and CEO, Pankaj Upadhyay to know about the future strategies and upcoming products.

He said that the company is planning to foray into the smartwatch segment this year."We are planning to 10 products, including seven TWS and three smartwatches this year," Upadhyay told Gizbot in an exclusive interaction.

He did not share the details about the smartwatch but said that it would be priced aggressively. Notably, the smartwatch shipments are grown by 35 percent year-over-year (YoY) in the first quarter of this year as all smartphone makers are foraying into the smartwatches segment.

Truke Plans For Manufacturing In India

The company is planning to start its manufacturing in the country. The company's top man said that they are manufacturing products in China and soon they will start

producing their products in India.

"We wanted to start our production last year in India, but an ongoing pandemic has changed everything and now, we will start manufacturing in the next three months," he added.

Going by the same, he said that the company is in discussion with several firms in Maharashtra and Noida for contract manufacturing.

Truke Expansion Plans

Apart from manufacturing, the company is likely to bring speakers and accessories by the end of 2021. Besides, Truke might launch its products in the offline market by the end of this year. For the unaware, the company is selling its product through e-commerce portals, such as Flipkart and Amazon.

COVID-19 has affected all segments; however, the situation has improved and the production of audio products has been increased as more and more users are buying affordable TWS, which is why several firms have been looking at the audio segment.

It is worth mentioning that the demand for high-end products has been decreased due to the economic downturn and the trend is likely to remain the same this year.

