Exclusive: Infinix To Launch Note 10, Note 10 Pro Under Rs. 20,000 In June In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

The COVID-19 crisis has forced smartphone players to delay the launches of their devices. It is also expected that the ongoing pandemic is likely to affect smartphone shipments in 2021. However, Infinix has huge plans to bring products in the second half of this year. We interacted with the company's CEO, Anish Kapoor regarding the upcoming products in 2021.

He said that the company is planning to bring new smartphones to the Note series in June. "We have already introduced upcoming smartphones in the global market. Now, we are planning to bring devices to India in June," Anish informed Gizbot in an exclusive interaction.

Infinix Upcoming Smartphones In India

For the unaware, Infinix has already introduced the Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro smartphones in the global market. The company has introduced two variants of the devices; however, sources close to the development said that the handset maker might launch three or four variants in India.

Both upcoming smartphones are expected to come up with the MediaTek chipset and likely have 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/ 256GB of storage variant.

Notably, Kapoor did not share the exact details about the pricing; however, revealed that smartphones will be priced under Rs. 20,000. Besides, He shared that Infinix is planning to bring two devices in the Zero series in July or August.

On the other hand, it seems that the company is likely to delay its plans to bring 5G smartphones to Q3 of this year due to the COVID 19 crisis and supply constraints.

Furthermore, sources said that Infinix is likely to bring two 5G devices to the country.

Infinix Plans Related To Other Products

Apart from launching smartphones in the country, the company is planning to expand its smart television range. The company is all set to bring 40-inch and 55-inch screen sizes in the second half of 2021.

"We are planning to add two new screen sizes, where 40-inch will be available in July or August, while 55-inch is expected to launch later this year," he said further.

He states that upcoming smart televisions will be priced above Rs. 20,000. In addition, the company is expected to expand its products in the truly wireless segment this year.

Best Mobiles in India