Exclusive: Infinix Plans To Launch Two 5G Smartphones With MediaTek Chipset In H2 2021 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Infinix, a smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings, is planning to bring two 5G smartphones in the second half of this year. Besides, the company is expected to join hands with MediaTek for the upcoming 5G smartphones. The company's CEO Anish Kapoor told exclusively to Gizbot about upcoming products this year.

While talking about the upcoming smartphones, Anish said that Infinix will be launching two 5G smartphones in the second half of this year. "We will be launching two 5G smartphones with MediaTek chipset," he said. He added that "We are planning to launch 5G smartphones after June."

He also said the upcoming 5G smartphones are going to be priced above Rs. 15,000, which means there are high chances that the smartphones will run the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. Also, the upcoming smartphones might give tough competition to the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Realme X7 5G smartphones. Notably, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Relame X7 5G smartphones are priced under Rs. 20,000.

Apart from launching 5G smartphones, Infinix is all set to expand its Note and Hot series as it plans to bring four to five devices under the same categories. In addition, he informed us that that the company is all set to expand its smart television range in India. The company is planning to add 40-inch and 55-inch screen sizes this year. At present, Infinix is selling 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes in the country. The upcoming smart televisions are expected to be launch soon with MediaTek processors. The smartphones and smart TVs will be available on Flipkart.

Furthermore, Infinix is all set to launch the Hot 10 Play smartphone on April 19, 2021, in the country. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display. The Hot 10 Play will have a MediaTek G25 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The device will run Android 10 OS. The smartphone is likely to pack a 6,000 mAh battery along with 10W charging support. In addition, the Infinix Hot 10 Play smartphone will have a 13MP primary sensor.

Best Mobiles in India