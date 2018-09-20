F&D launches Bluetooth Headphone HW111 with 18 hours battery life at Rs 2490

F&D is one of the leading audio brands in India, and the company has announced the launch of its newest Bluetooth Headphone HW111. The headphones come with a price tag of Rs 2,490 in India. F&D has designed this headphone for performance or noise cancellation, a headphone which you can simply fold, pack and carry anywhere you want.

With the robust design and leather covered headband's appealing guise, the headphones go a step ahead to enhance your style quotient. With updated swivel, folding design, the headphone allows for compact storage, which allows the user to fold away tidily making it easy to use.

According to the company, the headphone is capable of delivering precision and sound detail, because of its double-layered ear-shells that reduce resonance and vibration. The noise cancelling headset gives a full range audio, with deep bass, a strong medium register and clear highs.

F&D promises that the wireless headphone is capable of delivering 18 hours of battery life which allows you to listen to your music all day long, without any interruption. Being a Bluetooth headset and having an inbuilt microphone you can also use these headphones to answer phone calls without taking your phone out of your pocket. The Headphone can be paired within 10 meters of range.

The product is currently available online at Snapdeal.com along with several leading retail stores.