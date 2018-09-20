ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

F&D launches Bluetooth Headphone HW111 with 18 hours battery life at Rs 2490

Famous audio accessories maker F&D has launched a new Bluetooth headphone in India at Rs 2490. All you need to know about the headphones.

By

Related Articles

    F&D is one of the leading audio brands in India, and the company has announced the launch of its newest Bluetooth Headphone HW111. The headphones come with a price tag of Rs 2,490 in India. F&D has designed this headphone for performance or noise cancellation, a headphone which you can simply fold, pack and carry anywhere you want.

    F&D launches Bluetooth Headphone HW111 with 18 hours battery life

    With the robust design and leather covered headband's appealing guise, the headphones go a step ahead to enhance your style quotient. With updated swivel, folding design, the headphone allows for compact storage, which allows the user to fold away tidily making it easy to use.

    According to the company, the headphone is capable of delivering precision and sound detail, because of its double-layered ear-shells that reduce resonance and vibration. The noise cancelling headset gives a full range audio, with deep bass, a strong medium register and clear highs.

    F&D promises that the wireless headphone is capable of delivering 18 hours of battery life which allows you to listen to your music all day long, without any interruption. Being a Bluetooth headset and having an inbuilt microphone you can also use these headphones to answer phone calls without taking your phone out of your pocket. The Headphone can be paired within 10 meters of range.
    The product is currently available online at Snapdeal.com along with several leading retail stores.

    Read More About: f amp;d accessories smartphone news
    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 10:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue