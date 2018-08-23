These unique portable Bluetooth speakers will make your home more beautiful

Flipkart has been adding feathers to one's cap with the best collection of smartphones, electronic gadgets and several other kinds of product. The feathers seem to be more bright. As, the company has included some portable Bluetooth speakers to its shopping platform. A user can visit the company's official site to purchase these speakers.

We have added a list below which comes with some coolest Bluetooth speakers. Going with this list, you have the 5-Core HT 2114-BT Home Theatre System which comes with three speakers, 1 subwoofers, inbuilt digital amplifier, and MP4/MP3 option. The other one is the 5 Core Multimedia Speaker HT-2109 For Computer Home Audio Speaker that has memory card slot, Power Source of AC 220II240V and wired connectivity option.

Another feature packed product in the list is the 5 Core (SST-01) 12" Active Portable 25 Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker. This device has features such as Memory Card Slot, Power Output (RMS): 25, Power Source: USB charge cable, and Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth. There are more such gadgets in our list which you can go through for more information.

Flipkart not only includes these feature-packed speakers, but also offers greater deals. The offers include extra 5% off (price inclusive of discount), 5% off on EMI transactions on your ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and better EMI option at respective price point of a device. Besides, you can also shop for electronics, apparels & more using our Flipkart app Free shipping & COD.

Harman Kardon Soundsticks with Bluetooth 20 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 11,999

Key Specs Power Output (RMS): 20 W

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

No need to mess with wires. Play audio from your Bluetooth-enabled devices

6-inch (150mm) down-firing subwoofer keeps your lows consistent, precise and powerful

The subwoofer helps in reducing distortion and noise when listening to audio at higher levels

Experience audio as it was intended to sound with the powerful SoundSticks Wireless satellite speakers.

The full-range, easy-toadjust transducers are designed to fill the room with crisp, clear audio.Raise, lower and mute volume with a simple touch; it�s exceptionally easy to use.

Enjoy upto 6 hours of Playtime with 2 hours of Charging.

HARMAN TrueStream allows you to wirelessly connect Bluetooth-enabled devices without the need for wires or docking. DMG Premium Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speakers Price: Rs 1,599

Key Specs

Memory Card Slot

Power Output (RMS): 5 W

Power Source: USB Cable

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth Portable Flash Light LED Flame Lamp Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Stereo Speake Price: Rs 1,999

Key Specs

Memory Card Slot

Power Output (RMS): 56

Power Source: Battery

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth OFFENDER FLAME ATMOSPHERE K223 PORTABLE BLUETOOTH SPEAKER Price: Rs 2,399

Key Specs

Memory Card Slot

Power Output (RMS): 10

Power Source: BATTERY

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth Hoteon Water Dancing on cone shape i6 5 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 1,599

Key Specs

Memory Card Slot

Power Output (RMS): 5 W

Power Source: Micro SD card Socket

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth Moyzikh Best Buy stereo sound portable led lighting Wireless mini Speaker Price: Rs 299

Key Specs Memory Card Slot

Power Output (RMS): 5

Power Source: USB Chargable

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth Blaupunkt PS-51 50 W Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker Price: Rs 8,999

Key Specs Memory Card Slot

Power Output (RMS): 50 W

Power Source: AC, Built-in Battery

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth F&D W7 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 1,199

Key Specs

Memory Card Slot

Power Source: BATTERY

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Small, lightweight and convenient to carry around

Rechargeable battery with upto 5 hours of battery life

Massive range of about 10 meters

High performance drivers deliver the best of sound and audio performance

Bluetooth and SD card compatible for music on the go Zoook ZB-JAZZ 5 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 1,299

Key Specs

Memory Card Slot

Power Output (RMS): 5 W

Power Source: AC Adapter

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Stylish yet durable design, perfect for outdoor and indoor use

Long battery life with upto 8 hours of media playback

Massive 30W output speakers ensures loud listening experience

Wireless streaming of music enabled

Wireless connectivity of upto 33 feet ensures huge transmission range F&D Swan 2 2.5 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 1,928

Key Specs

Memory Card Slot

Power Output (RMS): 2.5 W

Power Source: Battery, AC Adapter

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Simplistic Wireless streaming of music

High definiton sound available

Plug and Play USB card reader attached

Multi functional panel keys enable you to change volume, play/pause button

Massive 65W output power speaker

25 W subwoofer for maximum bass output and loud volume

Best in value in Home Entertainment LogicInside High Quality Bluetooth Mini Splashproof Portable Speaker Price: Rs 1,499

Key Specs

Memory Card Slot

Power Output (RMS): 10 W

Power Source: Rechargeable

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth Essot Fuzion 005BT 3 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 599

Key Specs

Memory Card Slot

Power Output (RMS): 3 W

Power Source: Battery

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth Enter E-300 1.0 Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 2,051

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 3 W

Power Source: Battery

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth Zoook Smart Multi-Color Lamp Eureka-W 3 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 1,599

Key Specs

Memory Card Slot

Power Output (RMS): 3 W

Power Source: Battery

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth Harman Kardon Go Plus Play 60 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 34,990

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 60 W

Power Source: Battery and AC Power Supply

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Portable loudspeaker to carry your music on the go

Wireless music streaming function enabled

Multi device compatibilty to any device including Android and Apple devices

2*30 W powerful speakers enabled ensures maximum sound

Bass enhancer feature ensures a more louder bass than ever

Compact woofers gives absolute clarity of sound Saregama Carvaan Mini SCM02 3 W Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 2,490

Key Specs

Memory Card Slot

Power Output (RMS): 3 W

Power Source: Battery

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

351 Pre-Loaded Evergreen Songs

FM/AM Radio

Bluetooth & Usb Support

3.5 Mm Audio Jack For Connecting External Speakers/ Headphones

Aux In Port For Plugging In Phones And Other Devices

Rechargeable Battery : Approximately 2-3 Hour Playtime When Battery Is Fully Charged

Charging Cord Is Compatible With Any Android Device CRETO latest water dancing illumination foutain 3 W Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 599

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 3 W

Power Source: battery

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth TICKTRONIX TICK FOR TECH multimedia player with speaker Price: Rs 899

Key Specs

Memory Card Slot

Power Output (RMS): 20

Power Source: 20

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth ION AUDIO Party Starter MK II with Colorful LED Party Light 3 W Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 1,034

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 3 W

Power Source: USB Chargable

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth EssQue SPEAKER-PLUSE3-07 Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 2,197

Key Specs Memory Card Slot

Power Output (RMS): 56

Power Source: Battery, AC Adapter

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth Lavi K-3 15 W Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 694

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 15 W

Power Source: Battery Capacity :1200 mAh, AC Adapter, USB Chargeable

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth PH Artistic LB 3 W Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 1,599

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 3 W

Power Source: Bulb Socket

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth Spintronics T-9500 Smart Mushroom Lamp Bluetooth 6 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 899

Key Specs

Memory Card Slot

Power Output (RMS): 6 W

Power Source: USB Chargeable

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth