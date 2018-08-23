These unique portable Bluetooth speakers will make your home more beautiful

Related Articles
Flipkart has been adding feathers to one's cap with the best collection of smartphones, electronic gadgets and several other kinds of product. The feathers seem to be more bright. As, the company has included some portable Bluetooth speakers to its shopping platform. A user can visit the company's official site to purchase these speakers.
We have added a list below which comes with some coolest Bluetooth speakers. Going with this list, you have the 5-Core HT 2114-BT Home Theatre System which comes with three speakers, 1 subwoofers, inbuilt digital amplifier, and MP4/MP3 option. The other one is the 5 Core Multimedia Speaker HT-2109 For Computer Home Audio Speaker that has memory card slot, Power Source of AC 220II240V and wired connectivity option.
Another feature packed product in the list is the 5 Core (SST-01) 12" Active Portable 25 Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker. This device has features such as Memory Card Slot, Power Output (RMS): 25, Power Source: USB charge cable, and Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth. There are more such gadgets in our list which you can go through for more information.
Flipkart not only includes these feature-packed speakers, but also offers greater deals. The offers include extra 5% off (price inclusive of discount), 5% off on EMI transactions on your ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and better EMI option at respective price point of a device. Besides, you can also shop for electronics, apparels & more using our Flipkart app Free shipping & COD.
Harman Kardon Soundsticks with Bluetooth 20 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Price: Rs 11,999
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 20 W
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- No need to mess with wires. Play audio from your Bluetooth-enabled devices
- 6-inch (150mm) down-firing subwoofer keeps your lows consistent, precise and powerful
- The subwoofer helps in reducing distortion and noise when listening to audio at higher levels
- Experience audio as it was intended to sound with the powerful SoundSticks Wireless satellite speakers.
- The full-range, easy-toadjust transducers are designed to fill the room with crisp, clear audio.Raise, lower and mute volume with a simple touch; it�s exceptionally easy to use.
- Enjoy upto 6 hours of Playtime with 2 hours of Charging.
- HARMAN TrueStream allows you to wirelessly connect Bluetooth-enabled devices without the need for wires or docking.
DMG Premium Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speakers
Price: Rs 1,599
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Memory Card Slot
- Power Output (RMS): 5 W
- Power Source: USB Cable
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
Portable Flash Light LED Flame Lamp Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Stereo Speake
Price: Rs 1,999
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Memory Card Slot
- Power Output (RMS): 56
- Power Source: Battery
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
OFFENDER FLAME ATMOSPHERE K223 PORTABLE BLUETOOTH SPEAKER
Price: Rs 2,399
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Memory Card Slot
- Power Output (RMS): 10
- Power Source: BATTERY
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
Hoteon Water Dancing on cone shape i6 5 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Price: Rs 1,599
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Memory Card Slot
- Power Output (RMS): 5 W
- Power Source: Micro SD card Socket
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
Moyzikh Best Buy stereo sound portable led lighting Wireless mini Speaker
Price: Rs 299
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Memory Card Slot
- Power Output (RMS): 5
- Power Source: USB Chargable
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
Blaupunkt PS-51 50 W Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker
Price: Rs 8,999
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Memory Card Slot
- Power Output (RMS): 50 W
- Power Source: AC, Built-in Battery
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
F&D W7 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Price: Rs 1,199
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Memory Card Slot
- Power Source: BATTERY
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Small, lightweight and convenient to carry around
- Rechargeable battery with upto 5 hours of battery life
- Massive range of about 10 meters
- High performance drivers deliver the best of sound and audio performance
- Bluetooth and SD card compatible for music on the go
Zoook ZB-JAZZ 5 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Price: Rs 1,299
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Memory Card Slot
- Power Output (RMS): 5 W
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Stylish yet durable design, perfect for outdoor and indoor use
- Long battery life with upto 8 hours of media playback
- Massive 30W output speakers ensures loud listening experience
- Wireless streaming of music enabled
- Wireless connectivity of upto 33 feet ensures huge transmission range
F&D Swan 2 2.5 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Price: Rs 1,928
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Memory Card Slot
- Power Output (RMS): 2.5 W
- Power Source: Battery, AC Adapter
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Simplistic Wireless streaming of music
- High definiton sound available
- Plug and Play USB card reader attached
- Multi functional panel keys enable you to change volume, play/pause button
- Massive 65W output power speaker
- 25 W subwoofer for maximum bass output and loud volume
- Best in value in Home Entertainment
LogicInside High Quality Bluetooth Mini Splashproof Portable Speaker
Price: Rs 1,499
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Memory Card Slot
- Power Output (RMS): 10 W
- Power Source: Rechargeable
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
Essot Fuzion 005BT 3 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Price: Rs 599
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Memory Card Slot
- Power Output (RMS): 3 W
- Power Source: Battery
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
Enter E-300 1.0 Bluetooth Speaker
Price: Rs 2,051
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 3 W
- Power Source: Battery
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
Zoook Smart Multi-Color Lamp Eureka-W 3 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Price: Rs 1,599
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Memory Card Slot
- Power Output (RMS): 3 W
- Power Source: Battery
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
Harman Kardon Go Plus Play 60 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Price: Rs 34,990
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 60 W
- Power Source: Battery and AC Power Supply
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Portable loudspeaker to carry your music on the go
- Wireless music streaming function enabled
- Multi device compatibilty to any device including Android and Apple devices
- 2*30 W powerful speakers enabled ensures maximum sound
- Bass enhancer feature ensures a more louder bass than ever
- Compact woofers gives absolute clarity of sound
Saregama Carvaan Mini SCM02 3 W Bluetooth Speaker
Price: Rs 2,490
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Memory Card Slot
- Power Output (RMS): 3 W
- Power Source: Battery
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- 351 Pre-Loaded Evergreen Songs
- FM/AM Radio
- Bluetooth & Usb Support
- 3.5 Mm Audio Jack For Connecting External Speakers/ Headphones
- Aux In Port For Plugging In Phones And Other Devices
- Rechargeable Battery : Approximately 2-3 Hour Playtime When Battery Is Fully Charged
- Charging Cord Is Compatible With Any Android Device
CRETO latest water dancing illumination foutain 3 W Bluetooth Speaker
Price: Rs 599
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 3 W
- Power Source: battery
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
TICKTRONIX TICK FOR TECH multimedia player with speaker
Price: Rs 899
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Memory Card Slot
- Power Output (RMS): 20
- Power Source: 20
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
ION AUDIO Party Starter MK II with Colorful LED Party Light 3 W Bluetooth Speaker
Price: Rs 1,034
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 3 W
- Power Source: USB Chargable
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
EssQue SPEAKER-PLUSE3-07 Bluetooth Speaker
Price: Rs 2,197
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Memory Card Slot
- Power Output (RMS): 56
- Power Source: Battery, AC Adapter
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
Lavi K-3 15 W Bluetooth Speaker
Price: Rs 694
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 15 W
- Power Source: Battery Capacity :1200 mAh, AC Adapter, USB Chargeable
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
PH Artistic LB 3 W Bluetooth Speaker
Price: Rs 1,599
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 3 W
- Power Source: Bulb Socket
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
Spintronics T-9500 Smart Mushroom Lamp Bluetooth 6 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Price: Rs 899
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Memory Card Slot
- Power Output (RMS): 6 W
- Power Source: USB Chargeable
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth