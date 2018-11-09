Fossil Sport smartwatch based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 SoC announced

Fossil has launched a new Android WearOS powered smartwatch named Fossil Sport with minimalistic design and futuristic features. The Fossil Sport will be available via Fossil official website from the 8th of November and the watch will also be made available in Fossil offline stores globally from the 12th of November for $255 or Rs 18,450.

Fossil Sport specifications

The Fossil Sport comes in either 41mm or 43 mm dial size with 18 mm or 22mm interchangeable straps, respectively. This is the first smartwatch from the company, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor.

With respect to connectivity, the watch offers GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth. Additionally, the Smartwatch also comes with pre-installed apps like Spotify and Noonlight. The Fossil Sport can be paired with a smartphone running on either iOS or Android OS.

The smartwatch runs on a 350 mAh Li-ion battery with Rapid Charging technology, which ensures to offer a full day of battery life on a single charge. With the battery saving mode, users can get up to 2 days of battery life, which will disable all the smart features.

Steve Evans, EVP Fossil Group said

For several years, the health and wellness industry has been converging with smartwatch technology-and Fossil knew there was a tremendous opportunity to provide a connected option for the design-conscious consumer looking to bring style to their wrist. We know our consumers want versatility both in their activity and their accessories, which is why we wanted to bring a smartwatch to market that is a fit for every style. We're incredibly excited to be able to offer a colorful sport smartwatch with endless customization and equipped with latest Google and Qualcomm technology for a best-in-class consumer experience.

Pankaj Kedia, senior director, product marketing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc said

The smartwatch market continues to grow at a rapid pace with unprecedented innovation in the industry. Over the last three years, Fossil and Qualcomm have collaborated closely to launch a series of products and have led the Wear OS by Google smartwatch segment. The Fossil Sport smartwatch represents our best efforts yet made possible through the combination of Qualcomm's world class Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform and Fossil's ingenious pulse of the evolving consumer needs. This smartwatch truly represents the best of technology, fashion, and fitness.