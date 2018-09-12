Snapdragon Wear 3100 to revive Wear OS smartwatches

Qualcomm has finally launched Snapdragon Wear 3100 which will be powering the Wear OS smartwatches. With the new smartwatch chipset platform, it is expected that it will give the Wear OS a new beginning and will help them to compete with the Apple Watch.

Qualcomm has showcased the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset at a launch event which was held on San Francisco. At the launch event, Qualcomm has mentioned that it is working closely with Google in order to develop the next-generation of smartwatch chipset. Qualcomm has also introduced the Snapdragon Wear 2500 platform to power the smartwatches for kids. Now, with the Snapdragon 3100, it is clear that Qualcomm wants to give a shot at the smartwatch platform as well.

Qualcomm took it to an official blog post to mention that the Snapdragon Wear 3100 uses a new 'ultra-low power hierarchical system architecture'. This will eventually help the smartwatch dedicated chipset to deliver an enhanced always-on display function, an extended battery and also provide a rich interactive mode. All these features are expected to give an enhanced user experience while using the Wear OS smartwatches.

All of the above-mentioned features are the result of a secondary low-power chip which is the QC110. This secondary chip is combined with the primary MSM8909w chipset and together they power the ambient display, sensors and also helps to improve the audio experience.

Let us now have a quick look at the features provided by the Snapdragon Wear 3100:

1. Personalized experience: The Snapdragon Wear 3100 will feature two new modes including the traditional and sports. The traditional mode will show the users the time and date, whereas, the sports mode will be integrated with the redesigned with the Google Fit.

2. Extended Battery life: Qualcomm believes that the battery life of the Wear OS smartwatches will improve and now will deliver a back up of 4 to 12 hours more as compared to the previous gen Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform.

3. Rich interactive mode: The new Snapdragon Wear 311 is expected to deliver not only high performance but also provide smart sensing, superior connectivity and more.

As for the availability, Qualcomm has said that the Wear 3100 is already being mass manufactured and is already being shipped to the respective OEMs. The Snapdragon Wear 3100 will be available in three variants including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi tethered, 4G LTE connected and GPS based tethered.