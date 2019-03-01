Garmin opens South India's first showroom in Bengaluru News oi-Vivek The store is located in HSR Layout

Garmin, the brand know for high-end sports smart wearables has launched South India's first state of the art showroom at Sector 3, HSR Layout Bengaluru.

The Garmin's showroom in Bengaluru is an operational showroom, which displays Garmin's wide range of popular watches and other fitness accessories. The Showroom showcases Garmin's latest Vivo, Fenix, Edge, FR, and newly launched Instinct series smart trackers and smart and brands.

The store was inaugurated by Mr. Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India along with business partners and officials from Garmin India.

Users can get a first-hand experience with the latest Garmin devices, as the showroom is fitted with active display units and watches. The showroom also works as a service center, where users can get their devices repaired and serviced under a single roof.

Along with the fitness bands, the showroom also showcases running treadmill and indoor cycling trainer. Users can also get a first-hand experience on the above-mentioned sports and fitness equipment.

Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India said

Bengaluru is one of the most important markets for Garmin India, and we are excited to announce that Garmin's watches are the most preferred options for the buyers in the city, given its quality and wide range of our products. Whether the customer is looking for a lifestyle watch or other sports watch, this showroom will cater to all the choices and needs of the customers. This is our first step to expand our network in Karnataka state. We are confident that very soon we would have more touch points for our customers in the Southern India region.