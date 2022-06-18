Just In
- 7 min ago Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale 2022: Up To 40% Off On Mid-Range Smartphones
- 23 min ago New WhatsApp Group Voice Call Features Are Highly Useful, Check Them Out
- 36 min ago Get Supraland For Free On Epic Games Store This Week; More Free Games Available Next Week
- 45 min ago UP Board Results: Best Website To Check UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022
Don't Miss
- Movies Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Shoot Update: Nishant Bhat Gets Injured While Performing A Task; See Pics
- Automobiles KTM Sells 2,401 Units In May 2022: Detailed Sales Break Up
- News Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on gurdwara in Kabul
- Finance Best Rated Small Cap Mutual Fund SIPs, Ticked Upto SIP 87% Return: Crisil
- Education UP Board 12th Result 2022: Here’s How To Check UPMSP Class 12 Inter Result At upresults.nic.in
- Sports ISL Transfer Watch: Mohammad Sajid Dhot to stay with Chennaiyin FC for two more seasons
- Lifestyle Teachers’ Day 2022: Date, History, Significance, And Celebrations
- Travel Tawang - An Enticing Adventure
This Data Cable Has Its Own Display And Can Fast Charge Smartphones, Tablets, And Laptops
In most cases, the cable that comes with your smartphone should offer the best possible charging speeds and best possible data transfer rate. If you are someone who wants something more than that, then we have found the right charging cable for you. The Glazedinc Smart LED Cable not only looks more premium, but it also has a tiny display of its own.
What Is Glazedinc Smart LED Cable?
As the name suggests, the Glazedinc Smart LED Cable is a data and charging cable with a built-in display that can showcase the charging speeds of a smartphone, tablet, and even laptop. The Glazedinc Smart LED Cable is available in USB Type-C to Type-C and Type-C to lightning configurations and both variants cost around 900.
The USB Type-C to Type-C variant of the Glazedinc Smart LED Cable with a 2-meter length costs Rs. 950, while the USB Type-C to Lightning variant of the Glazedinc Smart LED Cable with the same 2-meter length costs Rs. 990. Both cables will be available in black color and they also have a smart chip that prevents the device from overcharging.
Glazedinc Smart LED Cable Worth The Asking Money?
While many affordable charging cables cost less than half of the Glazedinc Smart LED Cable. However, none of those products have a built-in display that can show the charging speed of a gadget. The Glazedinc Smart LED Cable does have a better build quality than Apple's official Type-C to the lightning port. However, when it comes to Type-C to Type-C cable, you have many more options.
If you have a modern laptop that supports USB Type-C charging, then the Glazedinc Smart LED Cable can be used to charge the same, as it supports up to 100W of fast charging when paired with the capable power adapter. The Glazedinc Smart LED Cable is currently available on Glazedinc's official website.
If you are a tech enthusiast who wants a smart charging cable, then the Glazedinc Smart LED Cable is a great product. Similarly, if you are someone who wants a new charging cable that can last longer despite being a slightly expensive product, then going with the Glazedinc Smart LED Cable does make sense.
Buy Glazedinc Smart LED Cable Here
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999