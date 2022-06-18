This Data Cable Has Its Own Display And Can Fast Charge Smartphones, Tablets, And Laptops News oi-Vivek

In most cases, the cable that comes with your smartphone should offer the best possible charging speeds and best possible data transfer rate. If you are someone who wants something more than that, then we have found the right charging cable for you. The Glazedinc Smart LED Cable not only looks more premium, but it also has a tiny display of its own.

What Is Glazedinc Smart LED Cable?

As the name suggests, the Glazedinc Smart LED Cable is a data and charging cable with a built-in display that can showcase the charging speeds of a smartphone, tablet, and even laptop. The Glazedinc Smart LED Cable is available in USB Type-C to Type-C and Type-C to lightning configurations and both variants cost around 900.

The USB Type-C to Type-C variant of the Glazedinc Smart LED Cable with a 2-meter length costs Rs. 950, while the USB Type-C to Lightning variant of the Glazedinc Smart LED Cable with the same 2-meter length costs Rs. 990. Both cables will be available in black color and they also have a smart chip that prevents the device from overcharging.

Glazedinc Smart LED Cable Worth The Asking Money?

While many affordable charging cables cost less than half of the Glazedinc Smart LED Cable. However, none of those products have a built-in display that can show the charging speed of a gadget. The Glazedinc Smart LED Cable does have a better build quality than Apple's official Type-C to the lightning port. However, when it comes to Type-C to Type-C cable, you have many more options.

If you have a modern laptop that supports USB Type-C charging, then the Glazedinc Smart LED Cable can be used to charge the same, as it supports up to 100W of fast charging when paired with the capable power adapter. The Glazedinc Smart LED Cable is currently available on Glazedinc's official website.

If you are a tech enthusiast who wants a smart charging cable, then the Glazedinc Smart LED Cable is a great product. Similarly, if you are someone who wants a new charging cable that can last longer despite being a slightly expensive product, then going with the Glazedinc Smart LED Cable does make sense.

Buy Glazedinc Smart LED Cable Here

Best Mobiles in India