Google Chromecast Ultra Powered By Android TV With Remote Coming Soon: Report News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra are some of the popular streaming devices worldwide. Users relied on the simple Chromecast device to cast audio and video. Now, Google is working on pushing Android TV to more homes. Reports note that the company is working on the next device following the Chromecast Ultra, powered by the Android TV software.

Google Streaming Device: What To Expect

Like most of Google's competitors Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV, Google is working on bringing out the streaming player with a remote. It should be noted that the new Google streaming device will have more than menus and built-in streaming apps. Instead, the Android TV integration will allow users to cast content to it, just like Chromecast.

With Google Chromecast, many third-party apps were quick to add support, creating plenty of choices for users. The new Google Android TV streaming player aims to bring in those audiences who prefer traditional TV interfaces. A 9To5Google report notes that switching to Android TV won't lose any functionality.

Instead, users are going to get an even better Android TV experience. The new streaming player will better integrate with Google's services like Assistant for voice searches to find a particular show or movie. Also, this is where Google plans to bring in a remote with the streaming player.

All this while, remotes were shipped with most streaming gadgets, but this would be the first coming with Chromecast. Moreover, the Google custom-made remote has just passed through the FCC certification, which further confirms the new streaming player's remote device.

Google claims that more than 160 TV providers are now using Android TV in one or the other way. The Google Android TV will be powering streaming players like the Nvidia Shield and more. Also, other TV companies will integrate Android TV, including Sony.

Best Mobiles in India