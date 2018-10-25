Google Chromecast 3 launched in India for Rs 3,499

Google had unveiled the 3rd generation Chromecast at its Made By Google event in New York alongside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL. Now, the tech giant has officially launched the Chromecast 3 in India with a price tag of Rs 3,499. The streaming device which you can connect with your TVs will be available for sale on Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart. However, the Chromecast 3 does not come with UHD or 4K resolution support and the company is yet to launch the 4K variant in the country.

Lets' quickly have a look at the features and specs offered by the Google Chromecast 3:

The Chromecast 3 comes with slight changes over the previous-gen Chromecast. The device features a matte finish body with only the Google logo on it. The device measures 52mm x 52mm and is available in a charcoal color variant. The other major upgrade which the Chromecast 3 brings over the previous-gen Chromecast is that it now supports Full HD video-casting at 60fps or 1080p.

The device is compatible with Android, iOS, Mac and Windows devices. Also, the Chromecast 3 comes with Google Assistant support; this will make it easy to control the device via voice commands. However, there is no built-in microphone, therefore, it must be connected to other Assistant-backed devices to utilize this feature. The connectivity aspects of the Chromecat 3 includes Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.5GHz/5GHz), HDMI port, and a Micro-USB port.

You can also avail various launch offers on the purchase of the 3rd generation Chromecast. As a part of the introductory offers, Flipkart is offering a cashback of Rs 100 for the users who purchase the device using the PhonePe app. Also, as a part of the Flipkart Diwali Dhamka Days sale, the users who are making purchases using an Axis Bank credit or debit card will get 10 percent of instant discount. This offer is valid until 27th October. The Chromecast will also be shipped with one year Sony Live access and six months of Gaana subscription.