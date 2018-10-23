Samsung HMD Odyssey+ with 360-degree spatial sound launched for Rs 37,000

Samsung HMD Odyssey+ price and availability

The Samsung HMD Odyssey+ will be available via Microsoft Store and Samsung.com in the USA. The VR headset or the mixed reality headset is priced at $499 (Rs 37,000), and the HMD Odessey+ will also be made available in Korea, China, Hong Kong, and Brazil and other markets in the next few weeks.

Samsung HMD Odyssey+ unique features

Anti-Screen Door Effect (Anti-SDE)

Windows Mixed Reality Platform

AMOLED displays with 1233 PPI

360-degree spatial sound support that simulates 3D audio

6DOF controller

Samsung HMD Odyssey+ specifications and features

The Samsung HMD Odyssey+ comes with a 3.5-inch dual AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,440 x 1,600 with a pixel density of 1233 PPI. The HMD Odyssey+ is based on Windows Mixed Reality platform and is the first VR headset with Anti-Screen Door Effect (Anti-SDE), which will improve the overall VR experience. With the Anti-SDE technology, will blur out the fine lines separating pixels, which in some case can cause dizziness or nausea.

The controller of the HMD Odyssey+ comes with a flashlight, which will help you to recognise the surrounding environment. The VR headset also comes with integrated headphones with AKG Audio with support for 360 degrees spatial sound support to offer 3D like sound effect with an ability to control volume on the VR headset itself.

The VR headset weights at 590 grams, including the Inter-Pupillary Distance (IPD) wheel, which will help to adjust the band according to the users head style or positioning. The Samsung HMD Odyssey+ comes with face padding with an anti-mist feature, which will be useful for long-term VR headset usage. There is a special 6DOF controller, which will help to track your movement in the virtual reality.