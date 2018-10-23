Samsung HMD Odyssey+ with 360-degree spatial sound launched for Rs 37,000

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- SC To Deliver Verdict On Countrywide Ban On Firecrackers Today
- OnePlus 6T Will Have A Better Low-Light Camera: Camera Sample Teased
- Here's Why Manikgad Fort Near Mumbai Should Be Your Next Destination
- This Is How You Can Include Essential Oils In Your Skin Care Routine
- Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's November Wedding: Inside Details That You Just Can't Miss!
- Hero Destini 125 First Ride Review — A Cost-Effective But Premium Scooter
- Bajrang Punia Settles For Silver In World Wrestling Championships; Loses To Japanese Teen In Finals
- Deadline To File September GST Returns Extended By 5 Days
Samsung has launched yet another fully equipped VR headset, called the Samsung HMD Odyssey+, which is an upgraded version of the Samsung HMD Odyssey. The HMD Odyssey+ comes with an improved display and is based on Windows Mixed Reality Platform.
Samsung HMD Odyssey+ price and availability
The Samsung HMD Odyssey+ will be available via Microsoft Store and Samsung.com in the USA. The VR headset or the mixed reality headset is priced at $499 (Rs 37,000), and the HMD Odessey+ will also be made available in Korea, China, Hong Kong, and Brazil and other markets in the next few weeks.
Samsung HMD Odyssey+ unique features
- Anti-Screen Door Effect (Anti-SDE)
- Windows Mixed Reality Platform
- AMOLED displays with 1233 PPI
- 360-degree spatial sound support that simulates 3D audio
- 6DOF controller
Samsung HMD Odyssey+ specifications and features
The Samsung HMD Odyssey+ comes with a 3.5-inch dual AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,440 x 1,600 with a pixel density of 1233 PPI. The HMD Odyssey+ is based on Windows Mixed Reality platform and is the first VR headset with Anti-Screen Door Effect (Anti-SDE), which will improve the overall VR experience. With the Anti-SDE technology, will blur out the fine lines separating pixels, which in some case can cause dizziness or nausea.
The controller of the HMD Odyssey+ comes with a flashlight, which will help you to recognise the surrounding environment. The VR headset also comes with integrated headphones with AKG Audio with support for 360 degrees spatial sound support to offer 3D like sound effect with an ability to control volume on the VR headset itself.
The VR headset weights at 590 grams, including the Inter-Pupillary Distance (IPD) wheel, which will help to adjust the band according to the users head style or positioning. The Samsung HMD Odyssey+ comes with face padding with an anti-mist feature, which will be useful for long-term VR headset usage. There is a special 6DOF controller, which will help to track your movement in the virtual reality.
YoungGyoo Choi, Senior Vice President of the PC Business Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics said
Samsung strives to develop meaningful innovations that deliver unique experiences to all consumers. With industry-leading display technology and an enhanced, premium design, the new Samsung HMD Odyssey+ offers new levels of immersion, improving upon its already brilliant display resolution for a consumer immersive headset.