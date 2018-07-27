Windows 10 Insider preview introduces Mixed Reality “Flashlights” and more

Microsoft has started rolling out the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17723 (RS5) to Windows 10 Insiders in the Fast ring. The company has also introduced Build 18204 (19H1) to the users who have opted for Skip Ahead. The new release by the company has some interesting new features for the users. The latest update also brings a number of enhancements and UI improvements for the users. With this, the company believes that it will make the Windows experience more enjoyable for the users.

The RS5 build will be released from the RS5_RELEASE branch. The users who opted for the 'skip ahead' option, the 19H1 build will continue to come from the RS_PRERELEASE branch, says Microsoft. The 19H1 will begin rolling out to the users by early 2019.

Among the new, the highlight feature which is the Flashlight is aimed at the users of the company's Mixed Reality headsets. As per the company, the new feature will allow the users to peer into their physical environment without the need of removing the headsets. This will allow the users to enjoy a seamless mix of virtual and physical realities.

Dona Sarkar, the head of the Windows Insider Program at Microsoft said that "With the latest Windows Insider Program build, you can open a portal into your real world at any time via the Start menu, a button shortcut, or a voice command. This opens a low-latency pass-through camera feed connected to your controller. It's comfortable, intuitive, and keeps you immersed".

With the latest update, Microsoft is also bringing some new Group Policies and MDM settings for the IT administrations for managing the Edge web browser. As per Microsoft, the new policies will include activating/deactivating full-screen mode, favorites bar, and saving history. The latest updates policies will also help to prevent the certificate error overrides for enhanced security of the users.

Further, as a part of the Group Policy revamp, the Redmond giant has also introduced new options to configure the Home button along with the startup options. The update also makes some settings in the New Tab page and Home button URL along with managing the extensions.

The new Windows 10 build has also integrated 157 new emojis. The emojis was earlier announced as a part of Unicode 11 last month. The list comprises a whole new set of characters such as redheads, superheroes, a softball, and a pirate flag among others. In order to access the complete pack, users can head to the Emoji Panel (WIN+.)